Star Wars Outlaws Update 1.5 Live, Here’s What It Does

A new Star Wars Outlaws update is live on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update, which has been titled Update 1.5.0 for the simple fact that it is the fifth update to the 2024 Star Wars game. And according to Ubisoft, the update has “a myriad of performance improvements and adjustments.” In addition to this, Frame Generation and DLSS options have been updated as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On PS5, the new Star Wars Outlaws update takes up roughly 6.7 GB of space, while the Xbox Series X|S version takes up 7.1 GB of space. It is unclear why the file sizes between the two machines are different. The same is also true for the update on Ubisoft Connect, 6.3 GB, and the update on Steam, which is 7.5 GB.

Below, those interested in knowing more about the update can check out the entire and official patch notes for it.

General Gameplay

Balanced damage done to ionized enemies

Fixed an issue with NPC collision area in syndicate districts that prevented shooting in some situations

Smoothed NPC transitions for going in/out cover

Fixed an issue where capital ships would not spawn in space

Improved enemy AI when detecting grenades and when Kay is hidden in smoke

Fixed an issue where enemies would take cover behind hollow fences

Fixed an issue where fast travelling on Akiva to the Abandoned Hideout could cause an infinite loading screen

Fixed an issue where the Wanted status would not decrease in certain areas

Fixed an issue where some NPCs would get stuck in combat areas in an Imperial compound on Toshara

Fixed an issue where VFX would impact the entire screen when shooting outdoors from an indoors location

Performance

Fixed an issue that caused performance drops when aiming the camera straight down with RTDXI enabled

Graphics

Fixed an issue with flickering lights at the bottom of the screen on consoles

UI, HUD and Settings

Updated options for Frame Generation and DLSS

Improved detection when ‘in-combat’ state

Fixed an issue where item descriptions would not show in the loadout menu

Fixed an issue where intention icons no longer appeared above NPCs

Audio

Fixed combat music not playing in syndicate territories in cities

Lowered Nix’s footsteps volume

Fixed missing contract VO’s

Improved music playback in The High Roller quest

Improved Flyer creature foley playback

Improved VO loudness issues on localized versions of the game

Cinematics

Improved quality of ‘The Deal’ cinematic in Wild Card

Fixed an issue where characters could get stuck in a T-pose during the sabacc tournament in Wild Card

Camera

Fixed an issue where Kay’s head would face a different direction than the camera

Worlds, Fauna and Flora

Improved the takeoff animation of the aglis flyer on Toshara

Added additional flee animation and audio to scurriers on Tatooine

Fixed an issue with terrain blending on Tatooine

Photo Mode

Enabled option to toggle cinematic lens effect

Fixed an issue where Nix could be seen clipping through Kay’s chair if photo mode is activated when planting a card during sabacc in Wild Card

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where in-game objects would not change color when switching between colorblind presets

Fixed an issue where simple numerals in sabacc would not show correctly

Fixed an issue where swapping a button for ‘On Foot’ would also change it for the Speeder and Trailblazer

Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the Custom Control screen when using a mouse and keyboard

Fixed an issue where the gadgets wheel could not be opened after switching the input to toggle

Fixes for various high contrast mode bugs and inconsistencies

Narration on the map screen now reads distance to points of interest

Sabacc:

Fixed an issue when leaving a sabacc game if an enemy is playing the ‘Embargo’ or ‘Direct Transaction’ could prevent continued play at the table

Fixed an issue where Kay’s left hand would suddenly disappear whilst ‘auto-success’ was enabled when using the magnetic dice

Fixed an issue where suspicion states were not registering correctly when caught cheating

Fixed an issue where SFX would play/trigger at incorrect moments

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where some NPC clothing was clipping

Fixed an issue with random floating objects

Fixed an issue where defeating enemies using the ‘Blast’ or ‘Pulse’ Power module would not count towards the Power Surge Ubisoft Connect Time-Limited Challenge

PS5 Pro

In addition to the ‘Quality (60FPS)’ mode, the three base PS5 options of ‘Quality’, ‘Performance’ and ‘Balanced’ are now selectable graphics options

An ‘Upscaler Type’ toggle has been added allowing you to use either PSSR or FSR

MAIN & SIDE QUESTS (beware of spoilers)

Canto Bight

Beginnings Fixed an issue where Kay would be unable to speak to vendors or Preeban after winning a fixed Fathier race



Toshara

Codebreaker Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck behind an energy barrier after reloading a save

Tosharan Treasure Intel Fixed an issue where the intel chain does not start after reading the IWM datapad

The Wreck Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck navigating a narrow passage

Contracts Fixed an issue where a slicing terminal will already show as unlocked if completing a contract for a second time



Tatooine

The Hotfixer Fixed an issue where Kay could get stuck by using the speeder boost to jump into the Sarlacc pit



Akiva

Viper Fixed an issue where the viper droid could not be damaged once it reached half health

Contracts Fixed an issue where a ‘Spy on Pyke District’ would fail on completion

The Veteran Fixed an issue where players were able to access the quest area prematurely

The High Roller Fixed an issue where Kay was not able to talk to Lando’s associates after the shootout



Kijimi

Passenger Fixed an issue where the quest fails when the pirate ship hyperjumps and the mission cannot be complete after a reload

The High Roller

Fixed an issue where Kay is not able to interact with Avrar to get Lando’s token

Wild Card – Story Pack

Wild Card Fixed an issue where the mission would not complete if the player is at the maximum Wanted Level Fixed an issue where collecting the intel on the shuttle would not register and progress the quest Fixed an issue where the quest marker does not appear above the shuttle when pressing up on the D-pad

The Game Fixed an issue where the mission wasn’t automatically tracked in the journal once completing the prior quest Fixed an issue where a platform was incorrectly placed when escaping from the Morenia Fixed an issue where a player could get stuck in a dying loop sequence at the end of the quest

Double Down Fixed an issue where the quest item could disappear if not picked up at the Western Camp before defeating enemies at the Southern Camp

All In Fixed an issue where actions would not be registered when resuming the game from a pause during a cutscene



sd