Star Wars Republic Commando Announced for PS4, Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Republic Commando is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, Aspyr announced on Wednesday. The game was first released in 2005 for both the Xbox and PC platforms, so this’ll be the first time that it’s to be playable on the PlayStation family of consoles as well as the Switch. Star Wars Republic Commando has been modernized in different ways as well to give players some changes to look forward to and will also be playable on the PlayStation 5 console via backwards compatibility. It’ll release on the platforms starting on April 6th.

Aspyr confirmed the game’s release and the planned platforms in a PlayStation Blog post and on the company’s site. For those unfamiliar with the original release, the PlayStation Blog discussion served as a primer for what to expect from the base experience. Players control a squad of clones lead by the Delta Squad leader RC-1138 – the player – and have to issue special commands to the team to coordinate efforts and complete missions.

For the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 controllers at least, the game’s gotten updated controls to match modern hardware. Aspyr said it respects the classics but has updated the controls to make the game “feel just right.”

“Here at Aspyr, we respect the classics. We’ve done our best to faithfully recreate the original Star Wars Republic Commando feel with a few modern twists,” Aspyr’s marketing specialist Mallie Rust said in the PlayStation Blog post. “What worked in 2005 doesn’t translate perfectly to modern hardware. That’s why we updated the controls to feel just right on the DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers (playable on PS5 via backwards compatibility).”

For trophy hunters, you’ll also have unique tasks to tackle on the PlayStation version of the game. That includes a Platinum trophy as well, so you’ll be able to add another of those to your collection if you can conquer all of Star Wars Republic Commando’s trophies. One of the trophy examples previewed was one called “Squeaky Clean” which tasks players with keeping their tactical visor clean.

Star Wars Republic Commando will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms starting on April 6th.