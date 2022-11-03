Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game Reveals Gameplay Details and Release Date

The world of Star Wars is expanding once again, and this time the galaxy far far away is venturing into the world of deck building with Fantasy Flight Games' Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game! Fantasy Flight Games previously announced the game but released no other information, and thankfully they've now pulled the curtain back on not only how the game plays but also when it is expected to release. Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game is a game for two players, and you'll control either the Galactic Empire or Rebel Alliance as you strengthen your forces and attempt to take out the other players' bases, and you can get your hands on the game when it releases in March of 2023.

The goal of the game is to take out three of your opponent's bases, and you each start with a ten-card starter deck themed after your faction of choice. You'll start out with mostly cards that generate resources, and you'll use those resources to buy new cards from the Galaxy Row, which will go into your discard pile for you to draw in the future.

(Photo: Fantasy Flight Games)

To destroy your opponent's bases, you'll use the cards in your hand that have an attack value. You can go after their bases directly, but since Empire and Rebel cards in the Galaxy Row are separated into different sections, you can also attack your opponent's cards in the Galaxy Row to keep them out of their hands, which is referred to as bounty hunting or sabotage depending on which faction you are playing. If you choose to go this route, you can get their card sent to the discard pile and also claim the reward, a true win-win scenario.

To help your defenses, you'll also find capital ships in the Galaxy Row, such as Rebel Transports and Imperial Carriers. Once purchased, Capital Ships stay in play and are not discarded, and if your opponent wants to damage your bases, they must get through any Capital Ships first, and that's on top of any special abilities those units might have.

(Photo: Fantasy Flight Games)

As for the bases themselves, once your starter bases are destroyed, you can choose from other bases that have unique abilities, though your starter bases don't come with these extra powers. Meanwhile, the game also factors the Force through the Balance of the Force Track. Some cards will have abilities that will call upon the Force, and you can only use them if the Force marker is favored towards your side of the Track by the given amount called for by the ability. Plus, if the Force track is all the way on your side when a turn begins, you will gain an additional resource for that turn, so there's even more incentive to pay attention to where it's at.

(Photo: Fantasy Flight Games)

Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game hits stores in March of 2023, and you can find the official description below.

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...

The Rebel Alliance fights valiantly against the tyranny of the Galactic Empire. Each new victory brings the Rebels hope, and each heroic sacrifice strengthens their resolve. Still, the Empire's resources are vast, and the firepower of its Empire Navy is unmatched. With neither side willing to accept defeat, their war rages across the galaxy... Fantasy Flight Games is proud to announce Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game!"

Are you excited for Star Wars: The Deckbuilding Game? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and Star Wars with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!