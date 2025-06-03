Star Wars Unlimited and CATAN Publisher Asmodee Shakes Things Up with Major Global Rebrand, New Logo, and Player Focus

Play video

On its 30th anniversary, one of biggest players in tabletop gaming is shaking things up with a new brand identity and a leap forward towards a more vibrant and visible consumer focused brand, all inspired by its players. Asmodee is the publisher of some of gaming’s most popular and enduring games, including Ticket to Ride, CATAN, 7 Wonders, Star Wars: Unlimited, Azul, and Spot It, and now there will a new logo and look to go along with Asmodee’s new focus and vision, and you can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asmodee describes its new brand identity as marking a “major leap forward as a vibrant and visible consumer-focused brand, inspired by its players”, and this new branding is a key milestone “in strengthening Asmodee’s direct relationship with players, while reinforcing its reputation for quality and innovation.”

“At asmodee, we have made it our mission to create meaningful, shared experiences through our games to celebrate all players” says Thomas Koegler, CEO of asmodee. “During our 30-year journey in the tabletop games industry, our brand hasn’t always been visible to players themselves. With this brand evolution, we aim to change that—making asmodee a name that’s recognized, trusted, loved, and sought out by players around the world.”

The new branding was developed with Publicis Groupe’s design agency, Carré Noir, and as you can see in the new logo, emphasizes that players are at the heart of Asmodee. This is also reflected in the company’s new tagline “Inspired by Players”, and Asmodee looks to continue delivering innovative, award winning, and successful games with a roster of 21 studios and a portfolio of over 400 IPs.

Reza Bassiri, Chief Creative Officer at Carré Noir said “As a board game and role-playing enthusiast, I know the vast selection of games can feel overwhelming. By collaborating with asmodee on their new brand identity, we helped them to boldly express their passion for gaming while giving players a strong and recognizable brand they can trust. This new identity will help customers navigate a competitive market and position asmodee as a clear point of reference.”

Some of Asmodee’s key brands that fall under its publishing umbrella include franchises like Arkham Horror, Twilight Imperium, Descent, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars Shatterpoint, Marvel Champions, Ticket to Ride, Marvel Crisis Protocol, Azul, CATAN, and Star Wars: Shatterpoint, and those are just a few of the games that call Asmodee home.

What do you think of the new rebrand, and what do you hope to see from Asmodee moving forward? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things gaming and tabletop with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!