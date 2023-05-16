Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Gameplay, Pre-Order, and Launch Date Details

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After the failure of Star Wars: Destiny, Fantasy Flight Games went back to the drawing board with regard to the Star Wars trading card business and are now set to launch new game entitled Star Wars: Unlimited in collaboration with Lucasfilm. The game will feature heroes, villains, ships, and settings from across the Star Wars galaxy and is described as "a fast-paced, dynamic game that is both easy to learn and strategically deep." The game was announced earlier this month, and FFG followed up today with a sneak peek at the gameplay. Here's what we know...

Star Wars: Unlimited will include over 200 cards in the first set-Spark of Rebellion-alone, meaning that there will be endless strategic combinations and playstyles that you can utilize in an attempt to destroy your opponent's base before they destroy yours. Fantasy Flight plans to reveal more details about deckbuilding and other nuances of the game in the future, but today they released the teaser trailer above and revealed the following about the overall gameplay:

"Each round consists of you and your opponent alternating back and forth, performing a single action each turn. Almost everything you do in the game is an action, such as playing a card, attacking with a unit, activating an ability, etc. Figuring out which action to use at a given time is a huge part of the game's strategy, and since your opponent can potentially respond to anything you do with their action, each round is dynamic and impossible to predict!"

"Another strategic element to the game relates to your play area, which is divided into two different arenas: a ground arena and a space arena. Each unit can only be played into one or the other, which means every battle in Star Wars: Unlimited takes place on two separate fronts."

"Some cards are able to affect units in either arena. For example, many leaders-such as Luke Skywalker (Spark of Rebellion 5) and Darth Vader (Spark of Rebellion 10)-have abilities that can affect any unit, regardless of arena. Leaders are powerful cards that can act as a centerpiece to your deck. A typical leader has both an "undeployed" side (where it starts the game) and a "deployed" side, which is also a unit. "

Fantasy Flight is looking to launch the game in 2024 with a regular release schedule of three sets per year. Naturally, there will be a focus on high quality artwork and alternate cards for collectors, though FFG is commited to keeping things simple overall. Organized play will also be a bit part of the experience, so look for store-level events to start with the possibility of global play tournament events down the line. Pre-orders for the Spark of Rebellion set were not available at the time of writing, but this article will be updated that information when it becomes available. Stay tuned.

"Ensuring this game was accessible to all players was key for us, so whether you are a casual player, competitor, or collector, there's something for everyone in this game," says Jim Cartwright, Product Strategy Director for Fantasy Flight Games. "Straightforward mechanics are the driving force behind the design. It's clean and concise with no gimmicks – a card game in its purest form."

From the sound of things, FFG is going all in on this project:

"Star Wars: Unlimited is the culmination of FFG's rich history mixed with the celebrated Star Wars brand. As a studio, we are putting unprecedented resources across every department into this game. We could not be more excited to get this out into the world for everyone to experience," says Chris Gerber, Fantasy Flight Games Head of Studio. "We can't wait to show you more."

In the meantime, it's clear that Disney is extremely interested in developing TCGs for their properties, with the ongoing Marvel Champions and the debut of Disney Lorcana in August.