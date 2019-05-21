Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I Is Now Available

ILMxLAB released Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I on Tuesday, the first episode of the virtual reality series that puts players in the Star Wars universe and right in front of Darth Vader himself. It’s available for the Oculus Quest as of May 21st and looks to give people another look at Vader and the way that he exerts control over his empire as well as an insight into the times when he’s away from others.

It’s not necessarily a game, the developer has said, and is better regarded as an “experience” where those who opt into Vader Immortal will be participating in the experience rather than playing it. You’ll still be moving your character around yourself as you control a captured smuggler who must aid Vader though, and you’ll even get the chance to pick up a lightsaber yourself.

“Step inside a galaxy far, far away with Vader Immortal: Episode I – the beginning of a three-part series that combines immersive cinematic storytelling with dramatic interactive play,” a description of the game on the Oculus site says. “You are a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home. When you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself.”

Stepping into your own personal #StarWars adventure ain’t like dusting crops, so we put together a short guide about what you can expect in #VaderImmortal. https://t.co/7Wb9l406nT pic.twitter.com/f1nRp59yg9 — ILMxLAB (@ILMxLAB) May 21, 2019

To help people get started with the canon Star Wars experience, ILMxLAB shared a guide to inform players who they’ll be and what they’ll be doing. Some of the actions players will be able to partake in were listed there.

“When your adventure begins, you are the hero — and you can interact with the world in any number of ways,” ILMxLAB’s post said. “If you see a switch, you can flip it. If you see a level, you can pull it. See a helmet, or a bowcaster? Try it on, or pick it up for a closer look. This project isn’t just about you watching a Star Wars story — it’s about being inside one for yourself.”

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode I is now available for the Oculus Quest for $9.99.