Star Wars Zero Company Officially Revealed with New Trailer

Time to raise some strategic hell in the Clone Wars. Today, during the Bit Reactor Developer Panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, EA, Respawn, and Bit Reactor finally revealed Star Wars Zero Company, a new single-player turn-based RTS set in the galaxy far, far away. Utilizing gameplay similar to XCOM (which many at Bit Reactor worked on), you and your band of the galaxy’s finest will team up and stop the forces that wish to harm life as they know it. With an all-new story and original characters, the title will push the series into uncharted territory, gameplay-wise. Furthermore, the game is expected to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

The story of Star Wars Zero Company follows Hawks, a fully customizable protagonist who assembles the galaxy’s finest professionals to take down a dangerous threat that can destroy everything, all set at the end of the Clone Wars. From a Mandalorian to a Jedi, your ever-growing crew will be key to winning, especially on the battlefield. Through turn-based real-time strategy combat, you’ll turn the tide and ensure victory, no matter the cost. You’ll be able to further your bonds with characters in between missions as you grow and adapt to the world around you.

Speaking on behalf of Bit Reactor, CEO and Creative Director Greg Foertsch released a statement, saying:

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” Greg states. “It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation.”

Meanwhile, Lucasfilm Games’ Douglas Reilly, the company’s General Manager and Vice President, talked about Star Wars Zero Company, stating:

“At Lucasfilm Games, we’re huge tactics fans and we have wanted to make a game like this for a long time,” said Douglas Reilly. “The best tactics games are all about meaningful choices, and we’re confident we have chosen the right squad in Bit Reactor to deliver a compelling and innovative title that is authentic to Star Wars.”

The game has been rumored to be in development for a while, only recently getting the name of Zero Company. Now that we have gameplay, it’s clear that the team has been hard at work crafting an experience out of this world. Given that Respawn Entertainment, which created the Star Wars Jedi titles, is helping with the development, plus the experience of Bit Reactor with RTS games, we may have something that’ll make the Kessel Run look like child’s play.

Star Wars Zero Company launches into hyperspace in 2026 on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Are you excited for an RTS Star Wars game? Have you played RTS before? What’s your favorite Star Wars game? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Zero Company, Star Wars, and beyond, keep it here at ComicBook.