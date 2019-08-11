StarCraft: Survivors #2 Exclusive Preview: Something’s Rotten at Spearpoint Base

The latest StarCraft-based comic book, StarCraft: Survivors, continues this month with StarCraft: Survivors #2. The comics follow a terran engineer named Caleb as he is forced to work for the protoss in the wake of a dark templar killing spree. The second issue finds Caleb trying to return to some sense of normalcy while still inching ever forward towards his secret objective, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview, with the first four pages of StarCraft: Survivors #2!

Here’s how Dark Horse Comics describes the second issue on its website:

“As Spearpoint Base reels from the murder of one of their own, Caleb attempts to find solace in the friends he’s made since his arrival. But he never forgets his true objective: find the secret lab before the dark templar kills again.”

StarCraft: Survivors #2 is scheduled to release in stores on August 21st for $3.99. The comic is written by Jody Houser — based on an original story by Houser and the StarCraft team at Blizzard Entertainment — with art (including the cover) from Gabriel Guzman. Michael Atiyeh serves as colorist on the 32-page issue. Keep reading to check out the first four pages from the second issue!

Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4