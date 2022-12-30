Long-Awaited Stardew Valley Update Hit with Brief Delay

Stardew Valley's long-awaited 1.5 update is still on its way to mobile devices, but it won't arrive there this year. It was supposed to be out in December originally with Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone saying that was the goal, but in a more recent update shared on Friday, the developer said that the mobile update would need one more week to make sure everything is in order. As such, the new update will now be releasing in 2023, but it should be available within the first week of the new year.

The previous tweet from ConcernedApe reaffirming the December release window was shared towards the beginning of the month while another was shared on Christmas to say that work on the port was ongoing. The most recent one was shared on December 30th, and in this follow-up shared on Friday, ConcernedApe said that he and the team working on the mobile port needed more time for the update.

"MOBILE: The porting team and I have been working extremely hard this past week on the 1.5 update. We're so close," ConcernedApe said. "We could probably release right now. But we need 1 more week to ensure quality. I accept full responsibility for not hitting the end of year target."

The 1.5 update, for those who haven't been following along as closely with its development, is a big one in that it "adds an entire new region of the world" called Ginger Island for players to explore. This comes with "new locations, dialogue, events, minigames, puzzles, and a quest line involving multiple NPCs" among other features and additions like enemies, items, challenges, and farm-focused features such as animals and more home renovations.

In addition to Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe is also working on Haunted Chocolatier. He provided an update recently on that game, too, and said that while work was going well on it, it'd still be a while longer before it was ready to release.