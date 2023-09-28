Stardew Valley Reveals New 1.6 Update Details

Stardew Valley developer ConcernedApe has been plugging away at the game's new 1.6 update. Details have remained slim about the update, but the developer revealed quite a bit of new information today. On Twitter, ConcernedApe shared what he's calling a "sneak peek," outlining many of the additions that players can expect to see. While some of these were previously known, the vast majority were not. From the list, update 1.6 is looking pretty significant, with a whole lot of things for players to look forward to. The update will include:

A new major festival

Two new mini festivals

New late-game content, which expands on each of the skill areas

New items and crafting recipes

Joja alternatives to some of the end-game quests

100+ lines of new dialogue

Winter outfits for the villagers

New type of reward for completing billboard requests

(PC) Support for 8 player multiplayer

Many small additions and adjustments

New farm type

New secrets & more



So far, reception to the news has been overwhelmingly positive. Stardew Valley fans have wasted no time sharing their enthusiasm for this sneak peek, and for some of today's revelations. The new farm type in particular has led to a lot of speculation, with many wondering exactly how it will work. Of course, there also seems to be a lot of enthusiasm for the winter outfits and multiplayer changes.

Stardew Valley 1.6 Release Date

While all of this new information about Stardew Valley update 1.6 has got fans excited, it remains to be seen when it will actually arrive. The graphic shared on Twitter explicitly states that the update is "still in development," so everyone will just have to keep waiting patiently. Judging from the reception to the sneak peek so far, it seems like the wait will be worth it for Stardew Valley fans!

Haunted Chocolatier

While Stardew Valley 1.6 is taking priority for ConcernedApe, the developer has also been working on a brand-new game. Announced in 2021, Haunted Chocolatier will put players in charge of a confectionary store located in a haunted castle. Players will have to track down rare ingredients and create chocolates that can be sold. The game will be coming to PC and consoles, but no release date has been revealed.

ConcernedApe has indicated that Haunted Chocolatier will have some kind of connection to Stardew Valley, but has not offered any firm details. Earlier this month, the developer released a screenshot from Haunted Chocolatier, with a character that looked similar to Stardew Valley's Grandpa. Fans have speculated that he might be the main character, and this could be a prequel to Stardew Valley. Since the Grandpa is dead in Stardew Valley, some have also speculated that he could be one of the ghosts haunting the castle.

