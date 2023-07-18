Stardew Valley Creator ConcernedApe Details Everything Coming in Update 1.6

Back in April, Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe announced that he was postponing the development of his next game Haunted Chocolatier in favor of getting Stardew‘s Update 1.6 ready for release. At the time, CA noted that the update was going to be mostly beneficial for modders, though some new content would be coming. Today, CA announced exactly what some of that new content will be in Stardew Valley Update 1.6, though he did still leave room for a few surprises when the update officially launches.

In the short tweet, ConcernedApe revealed several new things coming in Update 1.6. The most notable is probably the new festival. While we don’t know exactly how this will work, it’ll likely add new options for getting to know characters, providing new ways to increase your bond outside of just giving the Stardew inhabitants gifts. Ape also mentions new items, though again we don’t know exactly what that means just yet. Depending on what types of items are added, we could see some significant changes, but it’s a bit too early to speculate at this point.

https://twitter.com/ConcernedApe/status/1681081013538267138?s=20

The other things mentioned by ConcernedApe are new dialogue options and secrets. The dialogue options likely directly relate to the new festival, as the villagers will need to have new things to say as they explore the event. Ape also ended the tweet with “???” It’s a strange one to add since he put secrets before that bullet point, but it does signify that we might have a few extra odds and ends added to the mix as we get closer to launch.

Speaking of a release date, we still don’t have any specifics. That said, with this announcement, it certainly feels like Stardew Valley Update 1.6 is very close to being ready. At this point, it would be somewhat surprising if the update isn’t out later this year, though that is mostly speculation based on how these updates usually go. Once it’s available, Update 1.6 will come to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms and ConcernedApe will move his development focus back to Chocolatier.