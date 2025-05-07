Stardew Valley Gets Anime-Inspired Competition from New Kickstarter Game

These days, Kickstarter is a great place to hunt for the next big indie game. That’s especially true for cozy games, with many exciting new entries to the wholesome, casual gaming space getting their start on Kickstarter. And lately, a newly launched project is capturing the attention of farming sim and Stardew Valley fans in a big way. The new game is called Starseed Island, and it has a beautiful, anime-inspired art style that makes it almost impossible not to want to learn more. Despite only launching its Kickstarter a few weeks ago, Starseed Island is aiming to come out later this year.

Though Starseed Island hasn’t quite raced through its funding goal just yet, it’s clear that gamers are curious about this one. From the Cozy Gamers subreddit to closed cozy gaming groups on Facebook, farming sim fans are keeping an eye on Starseed Island. And from the game’s visually captivating trailer, it’s easy to see why.

The game has an anime-inspired art style and sprawling island setting, with beautiful colors and gorgeous graphics that set it apart from other farming sims we’ve seen in recent years. The genre is often synonymous with pixel art, and while many gamers love the style, others crave a beautifully crafted world like the one we see in the Starsand Island trailer.

Starsand Island Gameplay Overview

Though the art style may set Starsand Island apart for some gamers, it offers the typical cozy gameplay staples players have come to expect. There’s farming, fishing, and caring for adorable animals. However, the island offers a few unique surprises as well, which just might make this farm sim feel like something fresh. The developers also aim to deliver “the highest quality performance of the Farming Simulation genre,” which could be a big win compared to other graphically intense games that run into struggles with performance.

Farming some beautifully rendered crops in Starsand Island

In addition to the expected cozy content, gamers can explore the island on a skateboard or motorbike, giving exploration a fast pace and modern feel. The island is customizable, giving Starsand Island a little something for the Animal Crossing enthusiasts who love a good decoration element, as well. And yes, there are also romance options, as players can befriend or fall in love with locals as they get to know them. The game also features some fast-paced combat as players explore ancient ruins, similar to recent expansive cozies like Luma Island.

Although Kickstarter numbers show that many players are excited to see this game, some are curious whether we really need another island farming sim. Some recent entries haven’t quite lived up to the hype, so gamers want to see a bit more from Starsand Island before making up their minds. That said, the game is well poised to meet its Kickstarter goal before the campaign ends on May 30th. If you’re curious to see more of the game, you can check it out on Kickstarter to see the different backer rewards and general roadmap for what the developers hope to add to the game.