Stardew Valley Creator Shares New Message With Fans to Celebrate Anniversary

Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has today shared a new message with fans to celebrate the game's latest anniversary. Believe it or not, the ever-popular farming sim was originally released on PC on this date all the way back in 2016. And while Stardew Valley has expanded to other platforms and has received numerous updates since that time, it also happens to be the title that put Barone on the map.

In a new post on social media, Barone thanked those who have played and supported Stardew Valley in any capacity since it first dropped back in 2016. Specifically, Barone said that Stardew's success has been a "special opportunity" for him as the game's popularity surely changed his life in nearly every manner. And while Barone didn't say anything else about what Stardew Valley might have in store for the future, tens of thousands of fans expressed their gratitude to him in response to his own statement.

"Today is the 7-year anniversary of Stardew's launch," Barone said in his post. "Thank you for supporting the game these past 7 years and giving me this special opportunity."

Moving forward, Barone has continued to release new updates for Stardew Valley periodically across various platforms. Outside of this, though, Barone has also announced that he's working on a wholly new game titled Haunted Chocolatier. In a general sense, Haunted Chocolatier seems to have a lot in common with Stardew Valley, especially when it comes to the game's look and style. And while it's not yet known when Barone's next project will actually see the light of day, he continues to keep fans updated on its progress on a semi-regular basis.

If you haven't played Stardew Valley for yourself yet, the game is currently on sale for 50% off of its usual price on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.

How do you feel about Stardew Valley now turning seven years old? And do you continue to still play the game to this day?