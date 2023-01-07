Stardew Valley's Long-Awaited Update Finally Releasing

The long-awaited Stardew Valley 1.5 mobile update is finally releasing as we speak. After a brief and last-minute delay, developer ConcernedApe (Eria Barone) has confirmed that the mobile 1.5 update has been submitted for release on iOS and Androids. According to Barone, the update should already be available to some on Android as of this morning and rolling out for everyone else "over the new few days."

Adding to this, Barone relays word to Android users that they will be asked to a single save file transfer, something this is apparently "necessary because of new operating system rules concerning file access."

"1.5 mobile is, to some degree, a completely new rewrite of the mobile app. This was necessary for a few reasons, but means that there could be some new bugs," further adds Barone, before linking out to the game's forums where bugs can be reported.

"One advantage to this new re-write of the app is that it should be a lot easier to update mobile in the future (for 1.6 and who knows... )," adds Barone. "We're committed to fixing any bugs in this mobile update and will be following up with patches as needed. Also, I plan on bringing back Simplified Chinese language with a patch soon."

What remains next for the game, remains a mystery. Barone has teased support for the game will continue, but like the game's development and all other post-launch support, it will likely move very slowly. Barone is not only working on the game as a solo effort, but he takes his time, and it usually shows in every inch of the game.

In addition to mobile devices, the game is available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation consoles, and Xbox consoles.