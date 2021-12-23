Bethesda Teases Starfield Gameplay Reveal

2022 is nearly upon us, which means that Starfield, which is the next major RPG from developer Bethesda Game Studios, is right around the corner. Over the course of this past year, Bethesda has slowly started to reveal new bits of information about Starfield, notably by divulging the title’s November 2022 release date. And while we still have yet to see actual gameplay footage from Starfield, Bethesda has now promised that it will have more to share about the game soon enough.

In a newly-released video from Bethesda Game Studios, director Todd Howard wished fans well in this holiday season while also teasing the studio’s plans for the coming year. Specifically, Howard mentioned Starfield and expressed that he and the team behind the project are planning to show off much more of it in the future. “The team has made such great progress on Starfield this year. We can’t wait to show it to you next year,” Howard expressed. “We just want to wish you and your families a very happy holidays. Thanks for everything that you do for us.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, the big question with this message from Howard comes with when we may see Starfield again. Even though Bethesda has been routinely releasing new videos and concept art associated with the game, as mentioned, we still have yet to see raw footage of the title in question. Using my own best judgment, I imagine that Bethesda will be saving this reveal for closer to E3 2022, but perhaps the publisher may opt to give us some deeper looks at Starfield in the early half of 2022.

For now, the one thing we know for sure is that Starfield is poised to finally hit store shelves on November 11, 2022. When it does arrive, it will be coming exclusively to both Xbox Series X and PC.

Is Starfield your most-anticipated release of 2022? And when do you think that we may actually get a gameplay reveal for the game? Give me your best guess either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.