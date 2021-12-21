Starfield Teases New Jungle World

The official Starfield Twitter account has teased a new jungle world Xbox and PC players will be exploring when Starfield releases next year via the PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, the tease is limited to a single piece of concept art, but it reveals what appears to be our first look at one of the worlds players will be exploring. What this world is, we don’t know. Bethesda doesn’t provide any salient information, only noting that “during your travels you’ll discover many unique environments, some lush and abundant with life.”

It remains to be seen how many planets players will be able to explore over the course of the game and how seamless exploration will be. What we know is there are multiple planets, and so far, it looks like there will be tons of varied environments. While nothing has been revealed that suggests Starfield is reinventing sci-fi environments, there have been a wide range of environments shown, suggesting Bethesda is going to try and give players a proper taste of the variety space is believed to offer.

Below, you can check out the new tease for yourself:

During your travels you'll discover many unique environments, some lush and abundant with life. pic.twitter.com/fMpT2vd0Ax — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) December 20, 2021

Replying, some Bethesda fans have expressed frustration that gameplay has yet to be revealed. That said, those with this frustration should prepare to harbor it for a while, as it doesn’t look like we are going to see gameplay until sometime this summer, possibly in June at Xbox’s E3 event.

Starfield is set to release worldwide on November 11, 2022 via the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the upcoming Bethesda RPG — including not just the latest official news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

