Starfield Release Date Update Provided by Bethesda

Bethesda has given eager fans looking forward to the 2022 release date of Starfield a new update on the game’s launch. Earlier this year, Bethesda Game Studios revealed that it is planning to release its next open-world RPG in a little over a year on November 11, 2022. Since this reveal, however, very little news has come about on the project. And while this normally would inspire a bit of concern from fans, Bethesda director Todd Howard has said that he feels strongly that the game will launch on this date.

Speaking to IGN in a new conversation, Howard was asked if he feels good about the prospect of Starfield arriving roughly one year from today. “I don’t know if I ever feel good. I’m usually confident,” Howard said. “You know, this is how things line up. But we want to do the best job that we can and there’s still so much to do. I feel good about the game and we’re confident about the date.”

Speaking more about where Starfield is even at in its development right now, Howard said that the full game is playable from start to finish at this point in time. And while much of the work that is left to be done is largely polish, the longtime director also expressed that there are still some larger things that need to be nailed down with Starfield.

Despite this, Howard says that much of the development on Starfield has gone better than expected, especially in light of the pandemic over the past year and a half. He explained that Bethesda Game Studios is a company that has always been used to working in a remote manner at times, which led to the studio adapting to different working conditions quite well. Because of this, he thinks that Starfield will definitely end up arriving on time in 2022, even though he also admits that he can’t see the future in these rather bizarre times we’re living in.

Whenever Starfield does end up releasing, it has been confirmed that the game will be exclusive to Xbox Series X and PC platforms. This will mark the first major release from Bethesda Game Studios since the company was acquired formally by Microsoft earlier this year, making it a major exclusive for Xbox.

