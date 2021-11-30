New Starfield Video Released by Bethesda

Bethesda Game Studios has today released an extensive new video all about Starfield, the 2022 RPG that is coming to Xbox and PC platforms. Following the game’s re-emergence earlier this year, Bethesda has openly started to share a number of new details about what Starfield will have in store. That trend continued once again today with this new video, although Bethesda again opted not to share any actual gameplay footage from the title.

As a whole, this new Starfield video was over seven minutes in length and centers around a handful of developers from Bethesda Game Studios talking about what the title will have in store. Notably, the video features longtime Bethesda director Todd Howard as he talks about what the studio’s goals have been when creating Starfield. Alongside Howard is Bethesda Game Studios art director Matt Carofano and studio director Angela Browder sharing their own thoughts on the creative process that Starfield has gone through. You can check out the video in question in the tweet attached below.

https://twitter.com/StarfieldGame/status/1465698965509206027

Perhaps the most notable thing that was said about Starfield in this video came with Carofano’s description of it. Compared to the epic world of Skyrim, Carofano said that Starfield is something that Bethesda wants to make a bit more grounded and rooted in real science. To this end, the video also highlighted a handful of different ships, environments, and even some characters that will be appearing in the game. As mentioned before, we still haven’t seen raw gameplay of Starfield just yet, but this video does give us one of our best looks at the project that we’ve had to date.

Speaking of dates, if you didn’t already have the game’s launch date circled on your calendar, Starfield is poised to release next year on November 11, 2022. It will also be coming exclusively to Xbox Series X and PC platforms and will stand as one of the first major exclusives that Bethesda has released since joining Xbox Game Studios earlier this year.

Is Starfield one of your most anticipated games of 2022? And what do you think about the game after watching this new video?