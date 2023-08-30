How to Play Starfield Early Through Xbox Game Pass

If you're looking forward to Starfield, but don't have $100 to shell out on the game to play it early, we have a work around for you. Starfield is expected to be one of the biggest games of the year. It marks Bethesda Game Studio's return to the single-player RPG genre for the first time in nearly a decade and is the studio's first new IP in over 20 years. It's an important time for Xbox as well as it will help the platform get out of a slump of underwhelming major AAA releases and be the first first-party exclusive Bethesda has released on the platform.

Hype is at an all-time high right now and players are eagerly awaiting the first reviews for the game as well as the chance to play it. Starting this week, people will begin to be able to play Starfield. The game's Premium Edition, which will set you back $99.99 for the digital version, will include 5 days of early access to the game alongside a bunch of other goodies such as access to the game's expansion when it releases later down the line. Of course, this is an expensive asking price, especially when the game will be free on Xbox Game Pass in just a week, but there is a cheaper alternative.

How to Play Starfield Early Access on Xbox Game Pass

If you have Xbox Game Pass and want to play Starfield this week, there is a way. Xbox is selling an upgrade to the Premium Edition of Starfield for $34.99, which is a fairly good deal. While you can use this if you bought the base game, it can also be used for Xbox Game Pass owners. Those who want to pay for the upgrade will be able to play Starfield on Xbox Game Pass when the early access period begins later this week. To get it, simply navigate your way through the Xbox Store to find the page that has the Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade. It's very important you don't buy the full Premium Edition and just the upgrade if you want to play the game through Game Pass.

You'll also get access to the game's story DLC later down the line, a cosmetic pack, the game's soundtrack, and a digital artbook. Of course, this is completely optional and is just a cheap way of playing the game early. You'll be able to play Starfield at no extra cost next week on September 6th through Xbox Game Pass.

What Time Does Starfield Early Access Release

Starfield will be playable starting Thursday night in the United States if you have access to the early access period via the Premium Edition. The game is getting a global release, meaning you can play Starfield starting at 5PM PT/8PM ET on August 31st in the United States. Everyone else will be able to play Starfield at 5PM PT/8PM ET on September 5th in the United States.