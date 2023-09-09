Every Romanceable Character in Starfield

M-rated RPGs are traditionally very, very sexual. For whatever reason, a staple of the genre is being able to bump uglies with the colorful cast of characters in the game. Starfield is no exception to this. Bethesda has been on this wave for well over a decade now, but has always kept it more sanitized relative to its competitors. Fallout and The Elder Scrolls games both feature the ability to romance your companions, but it's always fairy suggestive rather than explictly depicted. Characters will flirt back and forth with each other and you can have implied sex, but it's usually done during a black screen. Games like The Witcher and Cyberpunk are more direct with their romance options, allowing for full nudity and proper sex scenes. Part of Bethesda's reasons for not being more explicit could be because their games are a little bit dated in terms of character animations. Characters are quite stiff, you won't see many cutscenes with characters moving with the detail of other modern games, and it just probably wouldn't look very good.

Nevertheless, Bethesda knows fans will ask about it if they don't have it. Starfield does allow you to romance characters and it's actually pretty easy. Of course, first you'll need to find characters that can even be romanced. Not every character in the game is eligible for this and in fact, the pool is quite limited especially when compared to a lot of other RPGs. It's possible there are more that haven't been discovered, but here are the ones that you can get flirty with.

Which Characters Can You Romance in Starfield?

You can romance Sam Coe, Sarah Morgan, Barrett, and Andreja. Although you can get other companions on your adventures such as the Adoring Fan, you can't whisper sweet nothings into their ear or engage in any kind of pillow talk. Of course, if you're on PC, that's bound to change via mods given the modding community has no limit to their imagination.

How Do You Romance Characters in Starfield?

Romancing a companion in Starfield is pretty easy. Basically, just have them tag along with you on your adventures outside of the ship and don't do anything unsavory like blatantly murdering innocent people and they'll begin to become fond of you after a while. They will eventually ask to talk to you and you can have a heart to heart which will lead to a prompt to flirt. Do this enough times and eventually, you can get married. Once you're married, you can sleep in the same bed and the game will cut to black. When you wake up, you'll hear suggestive comments from your partner and get an XP boost for a short while as a result of feeling emotionally secure.