Starfield Boss Teases the RPG's Absurd Size

Bethesda's longtime boss Pete Hines has indicated that the scale of Starfield, the upcoming open-world RPG from the publisher, is downright absurd. In the leadup to Starfield over the past couple of years, those at Bethesda have talked openly about just how vast it will be. And while some fans have assumed they might be able to see a lot of what Starfield has to offer, Hines has said that he still feels like he's barely done anything well over 100 hours into his own experience.

During a recent conversation with Xbox, Hines talked about his own experience with Starfield and said that he feels like he has barely scratched the surface. Hines said he has put between 150 to 160 hours into Starfield at this point and revealed that he's still finding things that change his perception of the game. This sentiment is one that Hines said was shared by those who playtested the game who are equally staggered by the amount of content that it offers.

"If I am honest, there's not an amount of time that I'm comfortable enough, of like, 'Now you've played enough Starfield to get what this game is,'" Hines said. "There's so much stuff I have intentionally not done. [...] We try and tell everybody how big this game is, and the folks playing it, like, one of the few things they will tell us is, 'Yeah, you weren't kidding. I can't believe how big it is.' It's content and exploration. No matter how you want to play, there is so much for you to do in this game."

How Long Does Starfield Take to Beat?

Given what Hines has said about the scale of Starfield, it's obviously hard to know just how long it might take to complete. Per usual with Bethesda RPGs, Starfield will feature a main story path that players can follow that will result in an eventual conclusion. By that measure, there will be an eventual average completion time assigned to Starfield that should appear on sites like How Long to Beat once the game actually launches.

The main allure of Starfield, though, is that Bethesda has created a universe that it wants players to get lost in. Every planet or system that players visit should have missions to complete and regions to explore. With this in mind, Starfield could be an "endless" game for many that they'll return to time and time again over the coming years. Basically, Starfield's own length seems to only be quantified by one's amount of time they want to put into it.

When Does Starfield Release?

After first being unveiled all the way back at E3 2018, Starfield will finally be available to players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC beginning later this week. Those who purchase the game's Premium Edition will be able to start playing Starfield in early access on Friday, September 1. Bethesda will then release Starfield in an official capacity the following week on September 6 when it also becomes available to download on Xbox Game Pass.

