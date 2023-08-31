Starfield Metacritic Review Score Revealed

Starfield reviews are live, which in turn has revealed a Metacritic score for the new game from Bethesda Game Studios, the team responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. The new spacefaring RPG from Bethesda isn't out on PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X until September 6, but ahead of that reviews have started to surface online, including our own. And thankfully for Xbox fans, the biggest Xbox release since Halo Infinite -- and probably the biggest Xbox release in a long time -- is pretty good.

Of course, Starfield reviews are still coming and will continue to come in between now and release, and after it as well. So, things are fluid at the moment, but an 89 on Metacritic and an 86 on Open Critic is a solid start for the new Bethesda Game Studios' release, which has managed to revive the fairly dormant console wars.

To put this number into context, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim registered a 96 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games ever released. Meanwhile, Fallout 4 came in with an 88. In other words, Starfield is coming in so far, at the lower end of expectations.

REVIEW:

"My opinion of Starfield is overall high despite what the many criticisms outlined here might suggest," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "It's a Bethesda RPG, and even Bethesda's middling options blow competitors out of the water when it comes to choice and freedom, so Starfield was always going to be a success. Whether it's enough of a success to uplift Xbox and make someone buy a new console is another discussion, but Starfield itself is perfectly competent and – dare I say it – fun, and even the most frustrating moments were unable to deter me from wanting more."

RELEASE:

Starfield is set to release worldwide on September 6 via Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC. When it releases, it will cost $69.99, the premium price point many AAA games have adopted this generation. That said, if you're on Xbox Game Pass you can dodge this upfront charge as the game will be included with Xbox Game Pass the moment it releases.

"Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery," reads an official blurb about the game. "In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."