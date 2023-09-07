Starfield Trick Gives Players Great Spacesuit Early in Game

Starfield is finally out for everyone, which means players are starting to really break Bethesda's latest down and find some intriguing tricks that the team may have not planned for. One of these revolves around a Spacesuit that you can find very early in the game. Usually, you wouldn't be able to get something like this when you come across it in the story, but using some clever positioning, players have been able to snag it early. Getting this early can really set you up to have a smooth start to your Starfield playthrough, so you'll want to find out how to do the trick.

The trick was first spotted by the team at Eurogamer who saw a post from Twitter user PMaka1991. There, he shared an image showing Mark 1 Spacesuit locked behind a 'Master' lock in The Lodge, which is a New Atlantis location. However, if you position your character model just right, you can actually take the suit without needing to unlock the case. Someone, your Starfield character is able to slip the suit through a small crack in the door and get it for free.

It should be noted that if you want to take advantage of this trick, you should do it soon. As the trick becomes more popular, Bethesda will likely come through and issue a fix. If you're one of the players jumping in on launch though, you'll be able to grab some great armor if you're able to situate your body just right. If you come into the game after the patch, you'll still be able to get the suit, you'll just need to do it the intended way. Or use a mod.

Starfield Cosmetic Options

(Photo: Xbox)

Spacesuits are just one way for players to differentiate themselves from other players. Starfield is full of customization options, giving players all kinds of ways to make their character their own. One of the best ways we've seen fans express their creativity is through ship designs. Starfield has only been out for a few days even in early access and we've already seen players making ships based on Star Wars, Star Trek, Halo, and several more. The creativity on display is incredibly impressive.

Outside of ships, players are also having a ton of fun with the character creator. There have been all kinds of builds going around, one even provides a take on Bethesda game director Todd Howard. Fortunately, even if you're not as creative as some of the other players, you can use mods as mentioned above. In fact, Starfield has already been moving up the charts on NexusMods' list of games with the most downloads. Now that it's fully out in the wild, it'll start to move up that chart even faster, potentially taking on Skyrim, another Bethesda game, for the top spot if it's able to keep up the hype it's built ahead of launch.

Starfield is available now on Xbox Series X/S and PC.