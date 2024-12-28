Starfield Rumor Teases Major Update Coming in 2025

Although many fans were hoping to see a new Elder Scrolls title in 2023, Bethesda’s Starfield was a welcome space exploration entry into the open world genre. Players with an affinity for Star Wars and exploring the galaxy continue to enjoy the quest to uncover the mysteries of outer space, but some have complained that the vastness of space feels a bit too vast. As new rumors suggest Starfield could get a new update in 2025, fans have to wonder if that means filling in a bit of that emptiness.

With a Mixed rating on Steam, it’s clear that not all players love the galaxy Bethesda has created in Starfield. Even so, those who love it really love it, and are no doubt ready to see if there’s more to come for the game. Starfield continues to see regular updates, from its first DLC releasing in September 2024 to the most recent free update adding quality of life improvements and the ability to enjoy fan-based Creations without breaking achievements. After Shattered Space, however, there’s not much in the way of news about what’s next for Starfield.

That’s where the latest rumor comes in, suggesting that the game will get another major update in 2025. The rumor comes from @Odah_SFA, who fans say can be a bit hit or miss with rumors and predictions. The account things something unexpected and “code altering” might be on the way for Bethesda’s outer space RPG, though even they fully admit it’s more gossip than anything fully confirmed.

This is coming straight-up from the Gossip Alley but there have been talks that #Starfield is getting an update next year which NO-ONE expected. Something…code alterting… — Odahfield (@Odah_SFA) December 27, 2024

Players are skeptical of the new content, with many still reeling from the underwhelming Shattered Space DLC. While some enjoyed the expansion on the game, others were disappointed that it didn’t manage to fix player complaints about the base game. Others simply aren’t sure this rumor is enough to go on, wondering whether something new is really coming to Starfield in 2025 at all.

Fans Share Most-Wanted Starfield Changes

Those who are down to speculate have some thoughts on what might make Starfield more exciting. Some suggest that the “code-altering” addition might be some kind of overhaul with how space gameplay works, helping to combat that big empty galaxy feeling. In fact, one big Starfield fan suggests they might have more to add to the rumor. Without naming a source, one Redditor believes that tweaks to how space gameplay works are indeed on the way.

Others are hoping that an update will overhaul the game’s broken economy, making it easier to profit on looting and acquire better gear. For many, however, the game needs some major changes to win them back, with plenty of folks hoping for a full overhaul of the game engine to streamline the player experience.

At this point, the rumor is just that – speculation from a source that many gamers aren’t keen to rely on. However, it seems clear that Bethesda is still invested in Starfield, if the recent updates are any indication. Whether 2025 will bring any major surprises for the game and its fanbase remains to be seen, but it’s clear that there are still plenty of items on players’ wishlists for future Starfield updates.