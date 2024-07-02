Starfield Gets Small New Update to Fix Creations

Bethesda Game Studios has today released a new hotfix for Starfield that is focused on fixing certain problems tied to Creations. Roughly one month ago, Bethesda let loose its Creations patch for Starfield, which was quickly met with backlash from some players for a variety of different reasons. Now, Bethesda is looking to improve Creations just a bit by making a handful of smaller changes to the feature.

Downloadable now across Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms, this new Starfield update is quite a tiny one. In total, Bethesda has only made five direct fixes to the game, most of which are tethered to Creations. The biggest change is tied to an error that would result in Starfield being unresponsive when loading a save that featured Creations that have since been removed. Other than this, a dedicated fix on Xbox tied to Quick Resume has also been resolved.

Other than this, Bethesda says it’s also making it to where altered “ini” files can no longer be uploaded to Creations. This is something that Bethesda states will “bring Creations in line with how they work on Skyrim.” As for the reason behind this move, it’s said that files of this type are causing more harm than good, especially on Xbox platforms.

“With today’s update to the Starfield Creation Kit, we are also removing the ability to upload Creations with altered ini files, since some altered ini files are resulting in more negative effects than the benefits for allowing this functionality, such as audio corruption on the Xbox,” Bethesda explained on social media. “Removing this functionality will bring Creations in line with how they work on Skyrim. We are investigating ways to address active Starfield Creations from creators that alter ini files. We thank you all for your patience and continued feedback.”

You can get a look at the full, if brief, patch notes for this new Starfield update attached below.

Starfield Hotfix Patch Notes