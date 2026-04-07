Starfield Free Lanes Update Is Now Live, Full Patch Notes Revealed

Starfield’s massive Free Lanes update has now gone live alongside the game’s arrival on PS5. This past month, Bethesda announced that it would be releasing the biggest content drop yet for Starfield in early April, which would be made up of the game’s launch on PS5, the new Terran Armada DLC, and a free update for all platforms dubbed Free Lanes. Now, this game-changing patch has finally been pushed out and has made some substantial overhauls to the spacefaring RPG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now, the Free Lanes patch for Starfield is one of the most important that the game has seen since its initial launch in 2023. The patch has notably introduced a variety of additional gameplay features to Starfield that are tied to crafting, space travel, and exploration. These features are ones that many players have been requesting for quite some time, so for them to be included from the jump as Starfield launches on PS5 is a pretty big deal.

Beyond these additions, this update also ushers in the new Terran Armada DLC. While this expansion isn’t free and instead costs money, it introduces a new storyline that centers around robotic foes. Terran Armada has been created with some of the critiques that were aimed at Shattered Space (the first DLC for Starfield) in mind, so it should be much more of what players have been wanting from the game.

To get a look at everything new that has been done to Starfield with the release of this update, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of Bethesda below.

Play video

Features

Free Lanes: The player can now use cruise mode to travel in open space or to POI locations between planets inside a star system.

Added X-Tech crafting support to Weapons and Armor. This allows players to further customize the legendary effects on their equipment.

Added Additional Quality Tiers to weapons and suits.

Added Rank 4 Legendary effects for weapons and suits.

Added Upgrade modules. These can be installed to improve one attribute of a weapon or Suit.

Added New weapon skins that can be applied to select weapons at a workbench.

Added a buildable ship optimization terminal. The player can spend X-Tech to improve several attributes of their ship.

Added Ship Equipment schematics. This new equipment can be added in the ship builder after it is discovered.

Added Legendary Enemy Modifiers. Legendary enemies can now appear with new modifiers that make them more challenging.

Added Legendary Enemy Modifiers settings into Gameplay Options, so players can adjust when they start appearing.

Added Quantum Entanglement Device. This gives players the ability to transfer some items when they choose to go through the Unity.

Starborn Powers can now be upgraded with Quantum Essence.

Quantum Essence can now be added to the Favorites menu to for quick access.

Starborn ships now reward the player with Quantum Essence when destroyed.

Added the Database menu which allows for better location, resource, and recipe tracking based on character’s knowledge of the Settled Systems.

Added Outpost Quality of life improvements such as a Shared Outpost Container (allowing players to house and access inventory from various outpost locations), Production Rate information, and a more precise placement mode.

New vehicle: Moon Jumper.

Added new Player House – “Château des Étoiles”.

Added Colony Wars Action Heroes which provide benefits when found.

Added Colony War Action Heroes display cases as buildable objects.

Muria Siarkiewicz is now available to join player crew.

Added an additional 3rd person Ship Camera distance that allows more of the ship to be visible.

Added Always Show Landing Camera setting for those who want to see their ship land at known locations.

Added Anchorpoint Station, a new POI that can be found in the Algorab system.

Added New Dungeons, Space Encounters, and Points of Interest throughout the game.

Adjusted the distribution and cooldown timers for placement of points of interest on Planets.

Added additional photomode poses for the Rev-8.

Terran Armada DLC Now Available.

General

Steam – Disabled DLC will no longer re-install when launching the game.

General crash and stability fixes.

Gameplay

Improved loot found in containers with Expert and Master level locks.

Reactive Equipment – Resolved an issue with the sound effects for the Reactive legendary effect.

Addressed an issue that could cause NPCs to calculate weapon damage inconsistently.

Fixed an issue with CombaTech magazine accuracy bonuses not applying consistently.

The player can now jump while reloading the XM-2311, Old Earth Pistol, and Livingstone’s Pistol.

Bounty targets in cities should now be properly interactable.

Resolved an issue that could potentially cause non-combat background music to no longer play.

Photo Mode – Addressed an issue that could cause issues when entering photomode while also entering an interior.

Photo Mode – Addressed an issue that could cause the player’s right foot to display awkwardly.

Quests

Friends Like These – Players should now be able to return the Terrormorph data at the end of the quest.

Guilty Parties – Addressed an issue where this quest could possibly not start after completing “Background Checks”.

Missed Beyond Measure – Addressed an issue that could cause the player to be locked with an invalid companion.

One Giant Leap – The player’s helmet should now be visible.

Refurbished Goods – All weapons required by the quest should now be able to be found.

Refurbished Goods – Turning in this quest will no longer take incorrect items from the player’s inventory.

The Hammer Falls – Addressed an issue that could cause the player to not receive the Star Eagle ship upon completion.

Two Tales, Two Cities – Addressed a situation where the player could potentially be control locked if choosing to arrest Tahir.

Locations

Resolved an issue that could cause some beds in Akila City to not grant Rested Bonus as intended.

Characters should now correctly sit in chairs in the Explorer’s Refuge.

UI

Improved and issue that could make Weapons Workbenches difficult to place in houses or ships.

Added visual improvements to the Ship Repair UI.

Ship Builder – Addressed an issue that could prevent unique or stolen ships from being renamed.

Ship Builder – Resolved an issue that could cause a duplicate model of a ship to persist on the landing pad after modifying it.

Ship Builder – Hopetech All-In-One Berth 2×2 furnished version is now accessible in game.

Ship Builder – Improvements to UI in Large Font Mode.

Outpost – Improvements to UI in Large Font mode.

Players can now use the escape key to back out of renaming an item in a workbench. (PC)

Fixed a typo with the Scan Jammer’s description.

Shattered Space

The Oracle has updated music.

Creations