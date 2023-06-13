New Starfield Controller Comes With Xbox Freebie

During the Xbox Showcase, a controller inspired by Starfield was officially revealed. The design is fairly sleek, featuring colors and graphics inspired by the Bethesda game. That alone would probably make the controller worth a purchase for those looking forward to the game, but it seems there's an extra incentive in the form of a dynamic theme for Xbox Series X and Series S consoles! The theme is not obtained through a download code, but rather it's unlocked as an option once the controller has been connected to the system.

A video of the dynamic theme was shared on Twitter by The Verge's Tom Warren and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

the Xbox Starfield controller also unlocks a new Starfield Xbox Dynamic Background on Xbox Series S / X consoles https://t.co/0rlFulP3zq pic.twitter.com/0vKSiHNFS2 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 13, 2023

Xbox has offered similar free themes tied to controllers, so this is not totally unexpected, but it's still pretty cool! For Xbox fans on the fence about purchasing the new controller, this might be enough to sway them. At this time, it's unclear whether Xbox will make the theme available for purchase separately down the line, but it seems more likely that we'll see a different one released, instead. Given the anticipation surrounding Starfield, it would be surprising if Xbox did not release some other theme, but fans might be waiting until closer to the game's actual release date, which is September 6th.

Starfield was already Xbox's most-anticipated game of 2023, but last Sunday's Xbox Showcase offered potential buyers a lot more information. Bethesda went into a lot of detail about the game's universe, character customization, combat, and more. It remains to be seen whether the developer will be able to stick the landing, but it's clear that the game is going to have a lot for players to see and do. Xbox is hoping that the exclusive game will prove to be a system seller, and has even revealed a new carbon black model for the Xbox Series S, which will be launching a few days before Starfield.

