Stargate: Timekeepers Reveals First Gameplay Footage

Stargate: Timekeepers was first announced back in May, and now publisher SlitherineGames has released the first gameplay footage! Timekeepers is a real-time tactics game developed by CreativeForge, and the newly-released video features footage from Mission 2: “The Resistance.” The video only lasts a little over three minutes, but it should give Stargate fans an idea of what to expect from the campaign. The title seems like it will place a strong emphasis on stealth elements as players work to defeat the plans of the Goa’uld. It’s certainly looking like a unique take on the Stargate franchise!

The gameplay video can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, reception to the video has been a bit mixed online. The gameplay in Stargate: Timekeepers is intentionally similar to games like Desperados III and Shadow Tactics. Unfortunately, it seems that many Stargate fans are disappointed by the choice of genre. It seems that many fans would have preferred to see the franchise represented through an XCOM style game. Clearly, that’s not the direction that SlitherineGames and CreativeForge had in mind, and it’s possible that this direction could win fans over once Timekeepers actually releases. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how things play out!

In another interesting decision, Stargate: Timekeepers does not follow the end of Stargate SG-1, but instead it takes place at the end of Season 7, specifically during the Battle of Antarctica. The game features a completely new narrative, but it’s being produced in collaboration with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), so hopefully Timekeepers will provide an experience that feels authentic to the series. The game will follow Commander Eva McCain as she and her team attempt to help SG-1 in its battle with Anubis’ fleet. Naturally, the game will see this team exploring new locations across time and space.

Stargate: Timekeepers is set to release on PC sometime in 2022. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of the Stargate franchise? What do you think of gameplay footage showcased thus far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!