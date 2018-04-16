State of Decay 2 File Size Revealed

The file size for State of Decay 2 had been revealed, and it looks like the game won’t be taking up too much room on your Xbox One.
Undead Labs’ next installation in the State of Decay series can be found through the Microsoft Store’s site where the product listing shows how much room the game will take up. According to the details provided on the site, the approximate size of State of Decay 2 is 20.31 GB.
It’s not specified what the file size will look like when taking into account the enhancements that’ll be available for the Xbox One X version, but it’s a safe bet that console owners should allot some more space for the enhancements. On the Xbox One X, 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support are planned to be included, according to the growing list of Xbox One X enhanced games.
State of Decay 2 is also a Play Anywhere title, so gamers with both the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platforms will be able to take advantage of the feature. Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass will have an even better deal as well since they’ll get the game at no additional cost. As part of Microsoft’s initiative to add all first-party titles to the Game Pass service at no additional cost, State of Decay 2 will follow Sea of Thieves onto the Game Pass feature once it’s released on May 22.
The promotional page that’s been set up on the Xbox site, not the Microsoft Store, also provides more details about the game along with screenshots and trailers. You can check out the gameplay trailer above that was just revealed at PAX East and can read up on the game’s features below that are also found through the Xbox site.
- An open-world adventure: It’s up to you to build your base, develop your characters, and manage resources to survive as a group in this post-apocalyptic zombie world.
- RPG progression: Develop each survivor’s skills to improve their capabilities and strengthen your community.
- Four player co-op multiplayer: Play solo or team up with up to three friends to explore an open world filled with dynamic zombies, human enemies, and the valuable gear necessary to keep your community alive.
- Your choices define your survival story: In the zombie apocalypse, you must create your own moral code. Every decision has lasting consequences that you must face. How you decide to survive may surprise you.