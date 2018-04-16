State of Decay 2 File Size Revealed

The file size for State of Decay 2 had been revealed, and it looks like the game won’t be taking up too much room on your Xbox One.

Undead Labs’ next installation in the State of Decay series can be found through the Microsoft Store’s site where the product listing shows how much room the game will take up. According to the details provided on the site, the approximate size of State of Decay 2 is 20.31 GB.

It’s not specified what the file size will look like when taking into account the enhancements that’ll be available for the Xbox One X version, but it’s a safe bet that console owners should allot some more space for the enhancements. On the Xbox One X, 4K Ultra HD resolution and HDR support are planned to be included, according to the growing list of Xbox One X enhanced games.

State of Decay 2 is also a Play Anywhere title, so gamers with both the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC platforms will be able to take advantage of the feature. Those who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass will have an even better deal as well since they’ll get the game at no additional cost. As part of Microsoft’s initiative to add all first-party titles to the Game Pass service at no additional cost, State of Decay 2 will follow Sea of Thieves onto the Game Pass feature once it’s released on May 22.

The promotional page that’s been set up on the Xbox site, not the Microsoft Store, also provides more details about the game along with screenshots and trailers. You can check out the gameplay trailer above that was just revealed at PAX East and can read up on the game’s features below that are also found through the Xbox site.