State of Mind ESRB Rating Surfaces, Cyber Deprivation At Its Finest

The team behind the futuristic State of Mind title have been radio silent for quite awhile now, causing many fans to wonder if the project by Daedalic is still on its way or not. Luckily, a new ESRB listing has appeared for the anticipated title reviving hope once more while also giving us a much closer look at what’s to come.

We already knew that the upcoming thriller was going to be heavily dystopian in nature, but the rating gives us more of an idea of how gory the story can get, and what adult themes will be included:

“This is an adventure game in which players assume the role of a journalist uncovering lost memories in a futuristic Berlin. Players explore a dystopian, cyberspace-themed world; interact with characters; and solve various puzzles along the way. Some interactions lead to instances of violence: robotic police gunning down club patrons; terrorist bombings killing non-adversary civilians; a woman dying in a car crash. Blood is depicted as characters are injured/killed; some environments depict pools of blood around victims’ bodies. The game includes some sexual material: a cyber-sex scene in which a woman—stylized with doll skin—orders a fully clothed man to perform various actions (no real sexual act occurs); a strip-club sequence depicting robotic pole dancers; stylized posters of women/robots with exposed breasts. During the course of the game, characters are sometimes depicted under the influence of drugs (e.g., overdosing on pills; players’ screen blurry/distorted); some environments also contain drug paraphernalia (e.g., bongs). The word “sh*t” is heard in the game.”

State of Mind looks intense, especially with what we already know about the upcoming game. Unfortunately, that’s all we know. Still no release date firmly in place, but this is definitely a good sign towards that!

For more about State of Mind:

State of Mind is a futuristic thriller game delving into transhumanism. The game explores themes of separation, disjuncture and reunification, in a world that is torn between a dystopian material reality and a utopian virtual future.

Employing multiple playable characters and two separate game worlds, State of Mind explores the existential drama that develops in a society on the brink of post-material existence.

You are Richard Nolan, a father and journalist from Berlin who discovers that he has been subject to an accident. As a result, he is still living with incomplete memories.

Upon realizing that he is literally a torn man, Richard sets out on a dramatic and dangerous search for salvation. He aims to reunite with his family, as well as with his own lost memories. On his way, he soon realizes that this journey isn’t only about him, but about the future of mankind.

Key Features