Marvel’s Wolverine Developer Refuses to Address 2025 Release Rumors

Marvel’s Wolverine developer Insomniac Games won’t acknowledge whether or not the game will drop this year. Insomniac Games has become one of the most well-respected video game developers in the last decade. On top of steadily building themselves up as a reliable developer throughout the PS2 and PS3 era with games like Ratchet and Clank, Insomniac really made a name for itself in 2018 with Marvel’s Spider-Man. The developer brought a level of prestige to a character that had largely been relegated to tie-in games or titles released on short development cycles while Batman was allowed to boom in the Arkham series. Insomniac managed to essentially give Spider-Man the Arkham treatment and now, it’s doing the same for Wolverine.

After three successful cracks at Spider-Man across the PS4 and PS5, Insomniac Games’ next big project will be Marvel’s Wolverine. Insomniac Games earned Marvel’s trust with Spider-Man and was allowed the opportunity to make a Wolverine game, something that hasn’t happened since X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009. Many were immediately excited at the prospect of the game and Insomniac even confirmed that it was aiming for a mature tone with Marvel’s Wolverine, suggesting it would have an M-rating like the beloved aforementioned 2009 game. Fans want to see Wolverine slashing people up, cutting off limbs and spraying blood, and it seems like Insomniac will deliver on that. However, word around the game has been quiet since its 2021 reveal.

Marvel’s Wolverine Developer Won’t Share New Details

It’s not unusual for Insomniac to reveal a game and then go silent for a while, but it has been four years without a new trailer or screenshot. There was some leaked Marvel’s Wolverine gameplay that really put things into perspective for fans, but officially speaking, Insomniac Games has been hush hush. With that said, Insomniac Games is undergoing some big changes as its CEO Ted Price will retire in March. During an interview with Variety, Insomniac Games co-head Chad Dezern was asked about whether Marvel’s Wolverine will finally release in 2025, but he wouldn’t confirm or deny anything.

“We’ve announced ‘Wolverine,’ and we’d love to talk more about ‘Wolverine,’ but we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it’s time to pop the claws down the road. As much as we’re as much as we have pent up excitement, we got to hold on to it. So that’s, that’s about as much as we could say about our upcoming projects today.”

Marvel’s Wolverine underwent a surprising change late last year as its director abruptly left the project to go work on Xbox’s Perfect Dark reboot. It’s not common for a director of a game to leave in the middle of a project, maybe at the end, but rarely in the thick of things. Some have feared this could result in a change of direction for the project that could cause setbacks, but Insomniac and PlayStation remain tight-lipped. Leaks indicate that Marvel’s Wolverine is planned for a 2026 release date, so maybe PlayStation and Insomniac will start showing more of the game later this year, but it really remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, it seems like Insomniac Games announced Marvel’s Wolverine way too early. While sometimes big projects like this are announced to drive recruitment to the studio, it’s hard to imagine the studio was having troubles finding people to come work on Spider-Man. Even if the studio wanted to be vague, it could’ve said it was working on new Marvel projects and it wouldn’t have raised too many eyebrows. Ultimately, it seems like fans will have to keep waiting for Marvel’s Wolverine. Outside of the leaked gameplay, all we have is a pre-rendered trailer from September 2021 that only shows Wolverine’s back and his claws… and that may be all we get for quite some time.