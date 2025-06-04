How to Watch PlayStation’s June 4th State of Play + What to Expect

Just in time for all of the big events like Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase, PlayStation jwill hold its own presentation today, June 4th, in the form of its Nintendo Direct-style State of Play. Obviously, this means that we will see some exciting news regarding PlayStation’s upcoming lineup, as well as some third-party announcements and reveals. There’s a lot going on this week, so we at ComicBook have got you covered on what you need to know in order to watch the upcoming State of Play, alongside what you can expect from the showcase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Watch Today’s New PlayStation State of Play

PlayStation’s next State of Play will premiere on Wednesday, June 4th, at 2 pm PT/ 5 pm ET. To find when the event is happening for you in your time zone, use the link here. June 4th’s State of Play will be livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch. The showcase, as stated by PlayStation in its blog, will last over 40 minutes and be focused on PlayStation 5 games. With past State of Plays, they usually run for around 35-45 minutes, with the previous flagship one (not the recent Borderlands 4-focused one) clocking at 46 minutes.

What to Expect at June 4th’s PlayStation State of Play

Sucker punch’s ghost of Yotei seems likely to show up in june 4th’s State of Play.

While it doesn’t specify if first-party games will be in attendance, it seems quite likely that we’ll see Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Yōtei, which is scheduled to release on October 2, 2025. We have seen bits and pieces of gameplay, so the new State of Play would be a great place to show off more of the sequel to the 2020 samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima. In the case of other first-party titles, Bungie’s Marathon, Housemarque’s Saros, Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and Insomniac’s Marvel’s Wolverine could make an appearance, though Marathon, given its September release, will be the most likely.

When it comes to third-party games, we can expect some exclusives to get some time to show off, like the recently delayed Lost Soul Aside and Ballad of Antara. It also wouldn’t be surprising for more titles to be announced as exclusives, as the showcase plans to highlight creators and studios across the world. In the last general State of Play, reveals for The Midnight Walk, Hell is Us, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and Borderlands 4 were shown off. While it may be hard to pinpoint what will be revealed for certain given the upcoming Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase, we can definitely expect some exciting reveals and announcements in its over 40-minute runtime.