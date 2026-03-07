Valve Shares New Update on Steam Machine & VR Headset Amid Memory Shortages

Last year, Valve surprised everyone when it announced not the Steam Deck 2, but rather the return of the Steam Machine. This new PC/console hybrid was revealed as part of a broader 2026 lineup of new tech from the gaming company. But since that announcement, Valve has yet to confirm an exact release date or pricing for any of its 2026 lineup. This is due largely to shortages of critical memory and storage components, which have also led to low stock for existing Steam Decks. Now, Valve’s annual report reaffirms the company’s plans for the Steam Machine and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Valve recently published its Steam Year in Review for 2025. While the post does look back on the prior year, that year included the reveal for the Steam Machine, new Steam Controller, and Steam Frame VR experience. And that means that Valve took the opportunity to share another update about what’s happening with these new additions to the Steam Hardware lineup. The short of it is, Valve does still plan to ship all 3 products this year.

Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and New Steam Controller Still Expected in 2026

Image courtesy of Valve

In 2025, Valve announced 3 new products in its lineup of gaming hardware. This included the Steam Controller, which features a similar layout to the Steam Deck, as well as the Steam Frame, a new VR headset for “VR and non-VR gaming.” But the announcement that caught most people’s attention was the launch of a new Steam Machine. This little cube is a console-like device that will let you easily play your Steam library on TV. In theory, it could be a great move for those who don’t own high-powered gaming PCs but who want to access Steam’s massive library of games. But since the announcement, uncertainty about a few key factors have made the Steam Machine’s future uncertain.

Price has been the major question for many gamers, as tech continues to increase in cost. Valve has yet to confirm price points for the Steam Machine or any of its 2026 lineup of new hardware. Those details have still not emerged, but Valve remains confident that we will see these additions to the Steam gaming ecosystem in 2026. Specifically, the post states, “We will be shipping all three products this year. More updates will be shared as we finalize our plans.”

Image courtesy of Valve

In other words, Steam is confident that the Steam Machine and the other new hardware will arrive this year. Just when this year, however, remains to be seen. The Steam Machine was initially expected in the first months of 2026. More recently, Valve shifted this language to the first half of the year. This latest update makes it seem like we could be waiting even longer for the Steam Machine, since it places the release date for 2026, in general. Notably, the update doesn’t share any new information on pricing for the Steam Machine, Steam Frame, or Steam Controller.

For now, all we know is that Valve still expects to release the Steam Machine and other products this year. As for whether that means this summer or just ahead of the holiday season, we’ll have to wait for those additional details to see.

Are you planning to get a Steam Machine when they finally come out? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!