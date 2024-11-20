Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s $100 Deluxe Edition Is Just $5

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s fancy, expensive deluxe edition costs about the same as your morning coffee right now. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was supposed to be one of the biggest games of 2024 and in some ways, it was, but not for the right reasons. Developer Rocksteady Studios returned to the gaming scene after not having released a new game since 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight, a critically acclaimed and commercially successful conclusion to its prized Batman Arkham trilogy. The developer intended to move away from Batman after that game, having spent the better part of a decade with The Caped Crusader, but ended up getting sucked back into the DC universe with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The game was a spin-off and continuation of the Batman Arkham series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was originally announced in 2020 with a 2022 release date in mind, but it got delayed to 2023… and then a very last minute delay to 2024. As time went on and fans saw more of the game, they got more concerned over the direction the game was headed in. Rocksteady had abandoned its roots of rich, narrative-driven single player games with engaging combat to make a co-op looter shooter live-service game. Still, some tried to give it the benefit of the doubt. However, it was absolutely ridiculed upon release with fans hating the story, being put off by the live service elements, and more. The game bombed at a commercial level and saw player counts rapidly fall before Kill the Justice League even got its first season of content. It has continued to decline with only about 100-ish people playing the game on Steam as we speak. Still, Rocksteady has continued to support it, despite experiencing layoffs as a result of the game’s poor performance.

If by any chance, you’ve been morbidly curious to see Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for yourself after a year of chaos, but didn’t want to spend the money, there’s a pretty good deal right now. Over on the Epic Games Store, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s $100 Deluxe Edition is available for just $5. This gives you access to a bunch of in-game content such as skins, three weapons, and a battle pass token. It’s a pretty good deal if you are looking for something new to play and want to judge the game for yourself. This deal is currently only available on Epic Games Store, so Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation players are sadly out of luck right now. However, it’s likely you’ll be able to find the game at a steep discount during the various holiday sales in the coming weeks if you look around.

suicide squad: kill the justice league

Despite some of its controversies, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s story has some strong moments. The character interactions are hysterical and does go in some interesting, unexpected directions. If you’re a DC fan who is okay with possibly witnessing some icons get trashed, it’s worth experiencing for $5, especially if you can convince a friend to join you for the ride.

ComicBook gave Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a 3.5 out of 5 and noted that its story was one of the stronger elements of the game, but as a whole, it’s dragged down by having a foot in the live-serivce world.