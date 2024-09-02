Steam Users Save $10 as Game Is Made Free for Everyone

PC gamers on Steam and Steam Deck users can now grand a strange adventure game that used to cost $9.99 for free as the developer behind the game has made said game free. And this is a permanent offer, which essentially means the single-player game is free-to-play going forward. As for the game, it is 2018 release Bad Dream: Fever.

Developed by Desert Fox and published by Ultimate Games, Bad Dream: Fever debuted six years ago, and it is apparently pretty decent, or at least that is what Steam User reviews convey. To date, the game has 975 user reviews, 80 percent of which are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” rating, the second highest rating that can be earned on Steam.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Steam Deck compatibility, the game is listed as “Playable,” which is different from Verified and Unsupported. It is the middle level compatibility between these two. According to Valve, this means the game is functional on Steam Deck, from start to finish, “but might require extra effort to interact with or configure.”

Below, you can read more about Bad Dream: Fever, courtesy of an official production description lifted straight from the game’s Steam page. And then below this, an official trailer for the game can be viewed.

“The world is covered in strange ink, an unknown plague has gathered its cruel harvest,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The city seems to be completely empty and dead, but in its every corner there are manifestations of fear, sorrow, frustration, misunderstanding, loneliness, and suffering. The situation looks hopelessly, but not everything is lost yet… Enter the feverish dream and experience its abstract world. Recognize the degradation of your environment and adapt to it. Act with caution. There is a malicious virus waiting for you at each step. Avoid the ink and everything should be alright.”

Anyone that decides to check out Bad Dream: Fever now that it is free-to-play on Steam and Steam Deck should be prepared to put three or four hours into the game, which isn’t terribly long by video game standards, however, it is a free three to four hours of content.

For more Steam coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.