Steam Game Is Free for Only 24 More Hours

Another Steam game has been made 100 percent free to own, but time is running out to cash in on the offer. Between now and 10:00 a.m EST on February 16, all Steam users can download Dear Esther: Landmark Edition for free, no strings attached. Once download, the game is yours to keep, and there’s no subscription barrier to the offer. Anyone can claim the game, but it has to be done before the aforementioned date and time. Once claimed, the game is a permanent addition to your library. Not only this, but with the Steam Deck on the horizon, you will soon be able to play the game on the go for the first time, and if you act fast, you’ll be able to do this free of charge.

For those that don’t know: Dear Esther: Landmark Edition is a remake of 2012 first-person exploration adventure game from developer The Chinese Room. It hit in 2012 to Metacritic scores that range from 68 to 75, depending on the platform. Despite an underwhelming critical reception, the game has sold nearly one million copies to date. Over on Steam, user reviews are 76 percent positive, giving the game a “Mostly Positive” Steam User Review rating. As for the remake, it hit in 2017 to similar reviews. According to The Chinese Room, the Unity engine remake features a full audio remaster and a new Director’s Commentary mode.

“A deserted island… a lost man… memories of a fatal crash… a book written by a dying explorer,” reads an official product blurb for the game. “Dear Esther immerses you in a stunningly realized world, a remote and desolate island somewhere in the outer Hebrides. As you step forwards, a voice begins to read fragments of a letter: ‘Dear Esther…’ – and so begins a journey through one of the most original first-person games of recent years. Abandoning traditional gameplay for a pure story-driven experience, Dear Esther fuses its beautiful environments with a breathtaking soundtrack to tell a powerful story of love, loss, guilt, and redemption.”

The game is always on PS4 and Xbox One, but right now, these versions are not free. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly.