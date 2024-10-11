Steam Users Have Less Than 24 Hours to Get Two Games for Completely Free

Steam users have until October 12 two grab two games for free. In other words, the free Steam games are only available for less than 24 hours. More specifically, the free games offer is set to expire tomorrow at 1:00 p.m ET. After this, each game will revert back to its normal price point.

Steam Deck users trying to get in on the free game action may find the compatibility of each free game challenging. The one is listed as “playable,” which indicates the Steam Deck runs the game, but users may run into configuration issues. Meanwhile, the Steam Deck compatibility of the other free Steam game is listed as “unknown.” This means it could run well, run terribly, or not run at all on the handheld Valve machine.

The first of the two free Steam games is called Castle Break from Pauloondra. It was released back in 2019 as the debut project from Pauloondra, which is set to release its second game next month, on November 4, called Zero Orders Tactics.

On Steam, the game has 197 user reviews, 89 percent of which are positive, giving the game a “Very Positive” rating, which is the second highest rating a game can earn on Steam. That said, 109 of these user reviews have come since the game has been made free. No doubt this plays a major role in its rating. For Steam Deck users, this is the one listed as “unknown” in regards to Steam Deck compatibility.

“Arkanoid Air Hockey with explosions, shooting and building. Use your mouse like an air hockey striker to kick enemy bombs back into the evil Black Castle,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Destroy enemy towers with bombs, rockets, and lasers, because they are evil. Don’t forget to protect your little dudes – you need them to win.”

The other new free Steam game is called Minimalism. It was released back in 2017 from developer PixelMouse. At the time, it was the developer’s second of three games. The other two games are 2016’s Distant Space and 2017’s Distant Space 2.

On Steam, the game — which is listed as “playable” on Steam Deck — has 2,338 user reviews, which is much more than the other free Steam game. Only 72 percent of these reviews are positive though, earning the game just a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam. Also unlike the other free Steam game, its recent reviews actually have a lower average score, so it being free has not actually helped boost its user score at all. Rather, it has done the opposite, oddly enough.

“Minimalism – platformer with a lot of levels, made in minimalist style – which is a cube protagonist,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The game is a kind of labyrinth consisting of levels, to go between them you need to open the doors with collected keys.”

