Steam Users Frustrated With The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway
Steam users have found themselves quite annoyed today as Valve's ongoing Steam Deck giveaway that ties in with The Game Awards 2022 has proven to be pretty faulty. Earlier this week, Steam Deck manufacturer Valve announced that it would be giving away one unit of the PC handheld per minute to those who watched The Game Awards via Steam itself. And while a number of fans were excited about this promotion, it seems that it hasn't worked as intended.
As The Game Awards kicked off this evening, many began rushing to watch the 2022 edition of the event through Steam so that they could also be entered to win a Steam Deck. Sadly, Steam seems like it wasn't adequately prepared to handle this high influx of traffic as a number of people were met with error messages when trying to view the stream. While some found solutions to the problem with enough patience, others on social media reported that they gave up because the issues persisted for such a long time.
Have you had your own problems with this Steam Deck giveaway on Steam today? And if so, did you end up simply giving up trying to win a Steam Deck for yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
And if you'd like to see more of what Steam users are going through with this giveaway process, you can find a handful of reactions down below.
Competition Just Got More Fierce
Lmao right after Geoff mentioned that you could win a Steam Deck by watching on the steam streaming platform the viewership literally quadrupled on there— Jedi (@JediMercenary) December 9, 2022
Time to Give Up
i dont think the faintest whiff of a possibility of a free steam deck is enough to convince me to keep trying to force the steam video player to work sorry mr newell— Riley @ check pinned (@erythseas_) December 9, 2022
Plz Valve
can i haz steam deck plz— 🌈Fia☁️ (@crack_on_jack) December 9, 2022
At Least Someone Won!
Let's go first steam deck winner!!! #TGA2022 pic.twitter.com/4QCrxB1lJf— Awkwah (@Awkwah) December 9, 2022
The Problem Spreads
FAILED TO LOAD THIS BROADCAST— ❄️🎄m@ 🆚🌏☁️ (@virtue_eye_self) December 9, 2022
Can't Find a Solution
Okay no matter what I try, Chrome, Internet Explorer, the desktop app, and the mobile app, Steam says “Failed to Load this Broadcast” when I try to watch #TheGameAwards. Anyone know what to do? @Steam @Steam_Support— Drue Cañada (@dhcanada_) December 9, 2022
Please Fix This!
#TheGameAwards Steam keeps giving me "Failed to load this broadcast" :(((— Joebro (@joebr0) December 9, 2022
This Isn't Going as Planned...
Steam: Lets give away a Steam deck every minute to viewers.— Richie M【ツ】 (@RichieM_) December 9, 2022
Also Steam "Failed to load this broadcast"
😂 https://t.co/8mvaC20haa
The Best Awards Show
It's my favorite awards show: The FAILED TO LOAD THIS BROADCAST awards! #steam #steamdeck pic.twitter.com/73ZEU7GrqL— Elmo Sunk (@rj_layton) December 9, 2022
What's the Problem, Steam?
Really cool of @Steam to run a contest that requires watching their livestream then not let anyone watch their livestream.
Got two "Failed to load this broadcast" messages before the option to even TRY to watch vanished.— Darryl Mott (@Abstruse) December 9, 2022