Steam Users Frustrated With The Game Awards Steam Deck Giveaway

Steam users have found themselves quite annoyed today as Valve's ongoing Steam Deck giveaway that ties in with The Game Awards 2022 has proven to be pretty faulty. Earlier this week, Steam Deck manufacturer Valve announced that it would be giving away one unit of the PC handheld per minute to those who watched The Game Awards via Steam itself. And while a number of fans were excited about this promotion, it seems that it hasn't worked as intended.

As The Game Awards kicked off this evening, many began rushing to watch the 2022 edition of the event through Steam so that they could also be entered to win a Steam Deck. Sadly, Steam seems like it wasn't adequately prepared to handle this high influx of traffic as a number of people were met with error messages when trying to view the stream. While some found solutions to the problem with enough patience, others on social media reported that they gave up because the issues persisted for such a long time.

