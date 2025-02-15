Steam’s New #1 Game Is Proving to Be Controversial

The #1 best-selling game on Steam right now is proving to be a controversial release, or at least that is what Steam user reviews suggests. Right now, above Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Monster Hunter Wilds pre-orders, and other Steam staples like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Helldivers 2, is a new strategy game. That said, while the game is selling heartily on Steam, Steam users are not enjoying their time with the new release. This is evident by its “Mixed” user review score, which is a bad sign for any release, let alone one of significance.

The Steam game sitting at the top of the Steam best-selling charts right now, for those who have not connected the dots, is Sid Meier’s Civilization VII. The Civilization series is a storied series and been a staple of Steam for many years. And typically it has glowing reviews on Steam, but not the latest release.

Civilization 7 released on Steam on February 10, and while it appears to be selling appreciably, it’s not impressing. To this end, it already has almost 19,000 user reviews, and only 51 percent of these reviews are positive. And the top rated reviews from this selection of nearly 19,000 user reviews are negative ones.

“After spending 40 hours on Civilization VII, playing several games, and winning four of them, I can confidently say one thing: I am disappointed,” reads one of these user reviews.

“It has a few good ideas and looks nice, but the game in short just doesn’t feel good to play,” reads another one of these reviews. “It’s a bit bloated, and could have used a lot more rigorous QA testing to actually find the fun in these systems. I’m sad that even with a couple expansions, it may not live up to its potential, which I do think it has.”

Of course, Firaxis Games could turn things around over time and iron out the game’s various issues, but this will take time. And right now, it appears at least half of those who have bought the game are not enjoying it. To this end, we don’t expect it to hang around the top of the best-selling charts for very long.

Those that are interested in checkout Civilization 7 on Steam, despite these reviews, should expect to fork over $69.99 to play it. Meanwhile, those on Steam Deck can also check out the game as it has been “Verified” for the handheld Valve machine.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with these negative reviews of the new Steam hit? Meanwhile, for more Steam coverage — including all of the latest Steam news, all of the latest Steam rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam deals — click here.