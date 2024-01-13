Steam Deal Makes Over 20 Games Under $1 Each

One of the best sources for Steam games and Steam Deck games on sale via deals and bundles, Fanatical, is back with another huge offer this season that makes a number of different Steam games under $1 each. To be precise, the deal in question makes Steam games as low as $0.50, though in line with most of Fanatical's best deals, it's a situation where you save more as you buy more, so you'll have to buy a couple of games to make it so that they're $0.50 each, but you'll still only be out $5 by the end of the deal with twice as many games to show for it.

The deal that Fanatical has going on right now is its "Build Your Own Winter Bundle" promotion, and it features 24 different games. It did feature 26, but the deal's been so popular, apparently, that two of those 26 games have sold out completely, so you've got 24 now to pick from.

Fanatical's deal works as following: if you buy one game, it costs $1 regardless of if that Steam game originally cost $9.99, $34.99, or something else. If you buy five games, you'll only spend a total of $2.99. But the best deal comes from buying 10 games which makes your total $4.99, a deal that equates to 10 games for $0.50 each. You can buy more, of course, with the deal stacking as you add more, so you can end up getting 20 games for $10, too.

With that established, you can check out the deal here to pick out games for yourselves, and you can see more on every game that's offered now below:

Golf It!

"Golf It! is a charming multiplayer minigolf game where you'll get to play through multiple delightful levels or even build your own together with your friends through the Multiplayer Editor!"

I Am Fish

"In I Am Fish, you'll experience a charming, physics-based adventure that stars four intrepid fish friends who have been forcibly separated from their home and dropped in a pet shop fish tank. Experience their crazy adventure through Barnardshire – the smallest country in England – as they swim, fly, roll, and chomp their way back to the ocean!"

Lawn Mowing Simulator

"There's nothing like a good simulator to help you pass the time doing something you love from the comfort of your home! There's no judgement here – we absolutely get the relaxation of mowing lawns! And if that's your type of game, you're going to love this game."

Just Die Already

"Just Die Already is an old people mayhem sandbox game created by the designers of Goat Simulator. You are an old retired person in a near future where people aren't having any children. There isn't anyone to pay for pensions due to those ungrateful millennials who prefer playing video games instead of doing actual work. With no one to cover your living costs, you – just like all other old people in this world – have no other choice but to survive on your own."

GRIP: Combat Racing and GRIP: Combat Racing – Artifex Car Pack Double Pack

"Harness the power of gravity-defying wheeled or airborne vehicles, and smash your way through opponents with a bristling arsenal of outlandish weapons. GRIP delivers one of the fastest and most unique racing experiences ever as you scale walls, ceilings and anything else you can get your ride onto. Master twisting tracks, tricks and perform ridiculous stunts, fighting your way across alien planets to become the ultimate vehicular assailant."

Hands of Necromancy

You are a Necromancer: a lone sorcerer who seeks to grow ever more powerful and learn new forms of dark magic. You search for challengers to fight, so you can hone your wicked craft. You destroy many monsters and wild creatures, yet none of them seem truly worth the fight. However, one day, suddenly more creatures entering your world. You know something bad is happening, but maybe this is an opportunity to prove your might and show the world that you are the truly fearsome mage you always knew yourself to be."

The Wild Eight

"The mysterious plane crash was only the beginning. Eight survivors are stranded in the middle of an unforgiving frozen wilderness of Alaska. Don't let it consume you. Find out the truth. Survive and live to tell the tale of The Wild Eight."

Slap City

"Slap City is a Seriously Fun platform fighter with a perfect mix of characters from the Ludosity universe. Play Locally or Online. Slap it hard in Ranked or fast and loose in Slap Ball game mode. We are the original inventors of Clutch Technology."

Hammerwatch

"A hack and slash action adventure, set in a fantasy pixel art environment. Play solo or co-op in this adventure from bottom to top of Castle Hammerwatch. Kill hordes of enemies with varied looks and features through four unique environments with traps, hidden secrets and puzzles."

Golf Club Nostalgia

"The rich fled to Mars but venture back to a desolate Earth for a round of golf. Each hole in the wasteland offers its own little story and possible puzzle to sink the perfect shot. Play through destroyed brutalist monuments, crumbling shopping malls, and abandoned museums as neon signs and poignant graffiti take swings at current events, Silicon Valley culture and humanity."

Death Squared, OTTTD and One More Line Triple Pack

"Death Squared is a cooperative puzzle game for 1, 2 or 4 players, best enjoyed with loved ones who don't mind a little arguing for the greater good. Prove your teamwork skills in Death Squared as you solve puzzles together or die trying! Each player needs to guide a robot to a colour-coded goal, but the path is beset with deadly traps and hazards. Teams of players will need close observation and communication to keep each other alive and discover a solution together."

One More Island

"The Queen of the Old World calls upon you! As Her Majesty's domain expands, we require a capable administrator to guide Her latest colonies to prosperity. We will provide you with ships, colonists, and other tools necessary to tame these wild, virgin lands, and turn them into a prosperous colonial enterprise, all under the Queen's watchful eye. Naturally, the Crown will expect you to share the bounty of these new lands, pay your taxes on time, and continue expanding the boundaries of Her Majesty's colonial possessions. Obedience may earn you rewards, but refusing to pay your dues or worse, declaring independence will have dire consequences."

Summer Catchers

"Embark on an epic road trip adventure of a lifetime in Summer Catchers. With your trusty wooden car you must travel to distant lands full of mystery, strange creatures and exciting races in your quest to finally experience summer."

Godstrike

"Godstrike is a 3D boss rush bullet hell where time is your health and currency. Face and defeat powerful bosses before time runs out. Taking damage and using abilities drains your remaining combat time, so watch out!"

The Long Reach

"The Long Reach takes place in New Hampshire, in the fictional town of Baervox. The game draws its inspiration from Lone Survivor and The Cave and all the classical adventures (except that The Long Reach is set in the present day). You don't play in a post-apocalyptic world or explore a fairy-filled fantasy world. You're in the thick of it, just around the corner from the place where you buy your groceries."

Heartwood Heroes

"Heartwood Heroes is a fast-paced board game RPG for up to 4 players featuring humorous quests, quick turn-based combat and multiple-choice events. Play locally or online with Steam Remote Play – only one copy of the game is required. Work both together and against your friends as you race to complete randomly branching scenarios!"

Windward

"Sail the high seas of a large procedurally-generated world with your Windward Steam PC key. In this naval combat sandbox, you'll design your own custom faction then set about fighting pirates, trading with towns, doing quests, or simply exploring – it's up to you how you want to play!"

Headbangers in Holiday Hell

"Danger's rife in the Headbangers brotherhood. The bearded maniac, Santa himself, has you down on his naughty list. Your crime? Not having succumbed to the consumerist Christmas frenzy last year. You didn't buy your hideous wooly jumper. You didn't buy, gift and receive enough presents. And, worst of all, you didn't make a Christmas tree! You, and your fellow rebel scoundrels, are not gonna ruin the sanctity of THE celebration of the Santanic Kult! The Big Red One's sending his craziest minions to quell your non-conformist antics. Let's introduce them to the untamed power of Heavy Metal!"

STRANGER

"You will be defending your house against a STRANGER. Make use of the 2 provided locks and find the 1 Perma-Lock, lock the windows when you hear/see the STRANGER out the windows. Make it to 6 am when the police arrive to find yourself uncovering the mystery that lies behind this STRANGER.

Blood And Zombies

"Blood and Zombies is a hybrid of a tower defense game and a first person shooter. Select one of four heroes, deploy to the war zone, and build up a fortress that will withstand the onslaught of the zombie horde, until the last zombie falls and another city is reclaimed for humanity. Then reload, rearm, and get into the fight again."

Card City Nights 2

"The Card Game (or TCG for short, the only card game they play in space) is played by two players on a single board. Connect your cards to give them power, and when they're all fired up they deal damage, heal, shield, or mess with your opponent's cards. Since they stay on the board after they've been activated, you can keep combos alive indefinitely by stringing new cards into the chain. Playing on the same board gives you the opportunity to further mess with your opponents, blocking their moves or stealing their power!"

Suzy Cube

"Oh no! The dastardly Skulls have stolen all the gold right out of Castle Cubeton! Only Suzy Cube has what it takes to recover the castle's lost treasure from those blustering bullies! Discover the simple joy of platforming in this bright, fun and surprise filled 3D game."

Super Night Riders

"Super Night Riders is a modern arcade racing game inspired by the retro classics. You are Alice, a beautiful and talented motorcyclist known as the Red Rider. In this game, your position in the race does not matter. It's all about traveling as far as possible while dodging the rival riders, and reaching each checkpoint before the timer hits zero."

Gunscape

"Inspired by the first-person shooters of the past that we loved, we're taking all the most memorable elements and putting them in a toolkit to be used and combined however you want. At its heart, Gunscape is an FPS construction kit. It's a game that lets you go wild with your creativity in a pumping action sandbox! Gunscape does this by providing easy-to-use tools based on a block-placement interface everybody's already familiar with to create single-player campaigns, co-op maps and multiplayer arenas and the functionality to share your creations with your friends. Don't like building stuff and just want to blast your way through hordes of monsters or duel with other players? Maps can also be shared, played and voted on by the whole world, so you'll always have new levels at your fingertips!"