New Steam Deck Game Confirmed (And It’s One of 2025’s Biggest Releases)

A new Steam Deck game has been confirmed. This time, the Steam Deck compatibility has been added before the game’s release. More specifically, a week before its release. This means Steam Deck users will be able to enjoy it right at launch, which is not the case for many Steam games as typically Steam Deck compatibility is added in the post-launch support phase. The game is set to not only support the Steam Deck at launch, but will be “Verified,” which means fully compatible and checked by Valve itself.

There are a couple major Steam releases coming over the next week, including Civilization VII, Avowed, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, and Monster Hunter Wilds. Perhaps more anticipated than any of these games though is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which is set to release before all of these games on February 4. And when it does release, it will be fully compatible with the Steam Deck.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is Warhorse Studios’ sequel to 2018’s Kingdom Come: Deliverance. And judging by not just trailers and gameplay videos, but glowing previews of the game, it’s going to be one of the year’s best releases in addition to one of the year’s biggest releases.

“Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. You are Henry of Skalitz—an ordinary man doing extraordinary things—caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey, “from a humble blacksmith’s forge to the court of Kings,” as he searches for purpose in this beautiful but brutal medieval world. From bustling city streets to lush forests, discover this open-world Medieval Europe through an unforgettable adventure filled with action, thrill and wonder.”

