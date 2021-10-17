Steam Deck Reveals New Gameplay Footage for Multiple Games

Longtime video game developer Valve is set to begin shipping out its new handheld PC platform, known as the Steam Deck, starting later this year. Prior to sending units out to those around the globe, however, Valve has recently started a new social media account that is solely dedicated to giving prospective purchasers of the platform a better idea of how it will actually work.

Over on Twitter this week, Valve started up a new account that is dedicated entirely to giving fans a better look at the Steam Deck in action. In collaboration with a number of studios, Valve began to share new gameplay footage showing what many titles will actually look like on the handheld platform. Some of the games that Valve highlighted at the moment included Devil May Cry 5, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Psychonauts 2.

As a whole, this account is one that Valve seems to be planning to use in perpetuity as we move forward. So if you’re hoping to see even more Steam Deck footage in the weeks and months ahead, it seems like a good idea to follow this Twitter account to keep up with all of the latest news on the hardware.

Conversely, if you’d like to check out some new gameplay footage that was captured on the Steam Deck, you can find a number of different videos attached down below.

