Steam Deck Finally Adding One of 2024’s Best Steam Games

The Steam Deck is finally adding one 2024’s best Steam games to its library of verified games. The new addition is specifically set to come on April 28, almost a full year after the game was released on Steam, which itself followed a two-year stint in Steam Early Access that began in 2022. To this end, how many Steam users still play the game — an action RPG meets survival game — isn’t entirely clear, but with its addition to Steam Deck, it is certainly going to get a bump.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Steam game in question is V Rising from developer Stunlock Studios, who also published the game. For those unfamiliar with the Swedish Studio, it is majority owned by Tencent, and previously published a trio of games dating back to 2011. V Rising is the game that put the studio on the map though.

Upon release last year, V Rising cultivated an 83 on Metacritic and a “Very Positive” Steam User Review score. This is thanks to an 89 percent approval rating across 92,811 user reviews.

“Experience a Vampire Survival Action RPG adventure like no other,” reads an official blurb about the game on Steam for those unfamiliar with it. “Awaken as a weakened Vampire after centuries of slumber. Hunt for blood to regain your strength while hiding from the scorching sun to survive. Build a mighty castle worthy of your name and convert humans into loyal thralls to serve your growing empire. Pillage villages, raid bandit camps, and challenge supernatural beings, drinking their blood to steal their power. Make allies or enemies online or play solo locally and wage war in a world of conflict. Seize your destiny, defy Dracula, and rise as the ultimate predator to rule the night!”

Play video

It is important to note that V Rising is currently playable on Steam Deck, but it is not verified. This means Steam Deck users could run into issues trying to play the game on Steam Deck, as Valve has not tested it to ensure it works fully and efficiently with the settings and display of the handheld machine.

For more Steam Deck coverage — including all of the latest Steam Deck news, all of the latest Steam Deck rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Steam Deck deals — click here.