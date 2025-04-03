Steam Deck Users Can’t Play One of 2025’s Biggest Releases

Steam Deck users currently can’t play one of 2025’s biggest releases due it being unsupported by the Valve machine. Between March 25 and April 1, the four best-selling games on Steam were as follows: Schedule I, inZOI, R.E.P.O, and The First Berserker: Khazan. Only one of these four Steam games is Verified on Steam Deck, and that is the RPG, The First Berserker: Khazan. Meanwhile, Schedule I and R.E.P.O. are both playable on the Steam Deck, but not Verified. And then there is inZOI, the second best-selling game on Steam during this period. This game can not be played on Steam Deck in any capacity.

With an all-time concurrent players peak of 87,377, inZOI is one of the biggest Steam releases of the year, and currently only being outsold by a handful of games on Steam. And it has done all of this while in Steam Early Access. That said, those on Steam Deck interested in getting in on the action will find the game “Unsupported.” According to Valve, this means that “some or all” of the game doesn’t function on Steam Deck, and it knows this because it has tested as much.

It is unclear when Steam Deck support will be added, but with the game in Steam Early Access, it could be a while. A game being in Steam Early Access does not prevent Steam Deck support, but it just means it could be on the backburner in favor of actual game development.

As for the game itself, inZOI is a life sim in the spirit of EA’s Sims series, and according to Steam user reviews, it is pretty good. Across 13,009 user reviews, it has an 83 percent approval rating, which in turn gives it a “Very Positive” rating.

“inZOI is a life simulation game where players step into the role of creators, shaping the world as they envision and witnessing the various stories that unfold,” reads an official description of the game. “Through this immersive experience, we aim to inspire players to appreciate life as the profound gift it is—a journey that is filled with meaning at every turn.”

