One of 2025’s Biggest Steam Games Now Steam Deck Verified

One of 2025’s biggest Steam games, at least so far, has now been Steam Deck Verified. This means that Valve has tested the game on Steam Deck, and can ensure that it is not only fully functional on Steam Deck, from start to finish, but works well with the machine’s built-in display and controls. This verification comes roughly two months after the PC game’s release on Steam, so Steam Deck users have been waiting a while for this verification. The wait is over though, and now Steam Deck users can know they are getting an optimized experience before they fork over $49.99 for the PC game.

The new Steam Deck game in question is Funcom’s Dune: Awakening, which released earlier this year on June 10. At release, the survival MMO posted 189,333 concurrent users. Fast-forward this number has fallen to, and fluctuates between, the 20-47,000 range, which is a noticeably drop off, but this is still a healthy player base for a two-month-old game. Meanwhile, at 189,333 concurrents, Dune: Awakening is one of the most-played Steam games of the year, and 87th on the concurrent players chart that dates back all the way to the start of Steam.

Popular but Divisive

Suffice to say, Dune: Awakening has proven popular — and while we enjoyed our time with the PC game — it has proven somewhat divisive. To this end, it has a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam. This is the result of 74% of the game’s 37,547 user reviews rating the game positively. However, when you filter to just the most recent reviews, it has a “Mixed” rating, with only a 53% approval rating. This is largely due to players growing impatient over new content.

Now Is a Great Time to Jump In

Two months is obviously a long wait for Steam Deck users. However, now is a great time to jump into the survival MMO as Funcom has now released several updates that have improved the game since launch, though Funcom did recently remove one of Steam’s better features from the game.

As for the future of the game, Funcom hasn’t revealed and detailed everything coming to the survival MMO in the future, but it did recently release a rough roadmap to give players an idea of what’s coming next, and there’s still a lot more to come, so those who may feel like after two months they missed out on Dune: Awakening, well there is plenty more on the horizon. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking Dune: Awakening out now that it is a Steam Deck Verified game?