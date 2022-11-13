Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans

Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.

To coincide with the launch of God of War Ragnarok, Steam users can now look to grab three new pieces of DLC tied to Sackboy: A Big Adventure. At the end of October, PlayStation released Sackboy on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Now, it has brought three new outfits based on Kratos, Atreus, and Freya from God of War Ragnarok to the cutesy platformer. These costumes don't do anything other than change Sackboy's look within A Big Adventure, but it's still a cool cross-promotional item to see PlayStation give out to fans.

Perhaps the only downside about this free offer on Steam is that not many users will even be able to take advantage of this DLC. Although anyone on Steam can grab these free items (and should be able to do in perpetuity), Sackboy: A Big Adventure hasn't been much of a hit on the platform so far. In fact, based on viewable statistics, Sackboy: A Big Adventure has far and away been PlayStation's worst-performing game on PC ever. While the title's audience could surely grow bigger in the weeks and months ahead, at this point in time, it seems like most Steam users won't ever see these God of War Ragnarok costumes in-game. Perhaps once Sackboy goes on sale, though, more Steam users on PC will look to purchase and play it.

