Steam Sale Discounts $500 Worth of Games to $24.99

Steam users can currently grab $500 worth of games for just $24.99, thanks to Fanatical and a new bundle that has been discounted 95 percent. How long the deal will end up being available, we don't know. The listing of the bundle makes no mention of an expiration date, but it's obviously only available for a limited time, or more specifically, as long as supplies last. Whatever the case, right now, at the moment of writing this, the Killer 27 Bundle is still available. The bundle includes 20 different games, some of which are fairly notable, and most of which support the Steam Deck.

More specifically, the bundle features the following games: Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition, Troublemaker, King's Bounty II, Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, Zombie Army Trilogy, Iron Harvest, Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, ICBM, Lost Castle, Wayward, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Dreamscaper, Terror of Hemasaurus, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder, Senko no Ronde 2, Finding Paradise, Wolfenstein 3D, ad Totally Reliable Delivery Service.

"Welcome to Killer Bundle 27, the ultimate collection of Steam PC games," reads an official pitch of the bundle. "Get ready to be immersed in a massive range of edge-of-your-seat action, strategic challenges, and sprawling adventures like never before. Join the ranks of elite snipers in Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts, where precision and stealth are your greatest weapons. Unleash chaos in the hilarious and action-packed world of Troublemaker, where mayhem knows no bounds. Embark on an epic journey in King's Bounty II, a fantasy RPG where your choices shape the destiny of a richly detailed world. Dive into the pixelated retro universe of the highly acclaimed Sir Whoopass: Immortal Death, and battle your way through a myriad nostalgic adventures. Killer Bundle 27 doesn't stop there; it also features the award-winning real-time strategy game Iron Harvest set in the alternative reality of 1920+. And there's more with a plethora of other captivating games including: Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered, ICBM, Wayward, Internet Cafe Simulator 2, Dreamscaper, Terror of Hemasaurus, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, Nadir: A Grimdark Deckbuilder, Senko no Ronde 2, Finding Paradise and more."

For those unfamiliar with Fanatical, it's an online video game retailer that sells authorized game keys. And because it acquires these keys in bulk, it's able to offer some crazy deals that you wouldn't otherwise get if you bought straight from Steam yourself.

As for Steam Deck, Fanatical claims 17 of the 20 games support the handheld Valve machine in some capacity. This doesn't mean all 17 games are Verified for Steam Deck though. Included in this number are games that are also just listed as Playable. Meanwhile, three of the 17 games are either Unsupported or Unknown.