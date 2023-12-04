Steam Deal Gives You $50 Games for Just $1

A new Steam deal gives you two games worth a total of $50 for just $1. Obviously, this deal is only available for a limited time. When exactly it expires, we don't know, however, it's limited to supplies lasting, though we currently don't how many supplies remain. Not only is the deal only available for a limited time, but it doesn't come from Valve directly. Rather, and more specifically, it comes the way of Fanatical, an authorized third-party seller of Steam keys.

The deal is part of the Dollar Collections sale live on Fanatical right now, which as the name suggests, feature a variety of game and bundle downloads for just one Washington. As for Steam Deck support, one of the two games is listed as "Playable" on Steam Deck, but unfortunately, the other is listed as "Unsupported."

As for the games in question, both come the way of Double Damage Games. The first -- which is the one that supports the Steam Deck -- is Rebel Galaxy, which was released in 2015. Over on Steam, it has attracted 6,754 user reviews, 85 percent of which are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating. The second game is its 2020 follow-up, Rebel Galaxy Outlaw. It has garnered far fewer reviews, and far fewer positives reviews. To date, it's garnered a Mixed Steam user review rating after only 65 percent of 696 user reviews have been positive. The former normally runs at $19.99, while the latter runs at $29.99. As a result, right now you can save $49 on the pair of games.

Rebel Galaxy: "Rebel Galaxy is a swashbuckling space adventure, with action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and "negotiation" with the outlandish denizens at the edge of the known universe. As the commander of an immensely powerful star destroyer, you'll battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts. Choose your path as a roguish do-gooder, crafty space-trader or power-hungry privateer – or maybe a little of each! Buy larger and more powerful craft with your hard-earned credits, and outfit them with a variety of wicked weapons and defenses. Set in a galaxy of fantastic sights, and secrets to be found, Rebel Galaxy is above all a space epic of adventure, exploration, and combat. The edge of the universe is a pretty dangerous place, so watch your back.rières."

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw: "Out of cash, out of luck, out on the fringe. Juno Markev has a killer to tail, a debt to pay, and more trouble headed her way. Rebel Galaxy Outlaw takes place in a greasy, blue-collar world of outlaws, truckers, cops and thieves.Strap into a variety of spacecraft, settle a score in a filthy space-bar over a game of 8-ball, rock out to over 24 hours of music, and engage in white-knuckle dogfights. In the Dodge Sector it's hard to get by – and even harder to get even."