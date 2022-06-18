Steam Deck Now Plays One of PS4's Biggest Exclusives

The Steam Deck now plays and fully supports one of the PS4's biggest exclusives games. Last generation, the PS4 dominated in the exclusives category. Between Bloodborne, Persona 5 Royal, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, The Last of Us Part II, and a few other titles, the PS4 always seemed to have a killer exclusive on the horizon. Over the last couple fo years, some of these PS4 exclusives have begun to shed their PlayStation exclusivity and come to PC. One example of this is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, which came to PC in 2021, but only this week did it finally come to Steam and Steam Deck with a stealth release.

Normally, Square Enix is going to be charging $70 for the game on Steam, however, right now, for a limited time the game is $49.49 on the digital storefront, courtesy of a 29 percent discount. This deal is live until June 23.

"FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a bold reimagining of the original FINAL FANTASY VII, originally released in 1997, developed under the guidance of the original key developers," reads an official blurb about the game over on Steam. "This critically-acclaimed game, which mixes traditional command-based combat and real-time action, makes its Steam debut along with FF7R EPISODE INTERmission─a new story arc featuring Yuffie Kisaragi."

For those that don't know: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is just an enhanced version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake that released in 2021, bringing the PS4 game to PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store. Much like the original version, the re-release garnered critical-acclaimed upon release, landing at an 89 on Metacritic.

"Square Enix delivered the first chapter in what many expected to be a lifelong pipe dream with Final Fantasy VII Remake, though it's going to be a bit before we get the next main chapter in the story," reads the opening of our review of the game. "There is something to help tide over fans, though, in the form of Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade, the next-gen version of Remake that also comes with a new side story titled 'Intermission.' 'Intermission' features everyone's favorite Wutai warrior Yuffie and a new character named Sonon, and what follows is an entertaining adventure that leans heavily into its combat mechanics but still has the heart and humor fans love from the franchise."