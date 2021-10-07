Official Steam Deck Teardown Video Warns Against Actually Tearing It Down

Valve has released an official teardown video for the Steam Deck that… repeatedly warns against actually doing that. Like, it does tear the Steam Deck down and offer a look inside the device for those interested in seeing its electrical innards, but the video also states over and over again that this is probably not something folks should do at home.

“One of the most frequently asked questions we’ve received about Steam Deck is about the components inside it, and whether they’re replaceable or upgradable,” the description of the Steam Deck teardown video reads. “The answer is a bit more complicated than just a yes or no, so we’ve made a video to explain all the details. Spoiler alert: we DON’T recommend replacing parts yourself, but we still want you to have all of the relevant information about Steam Deck’s components.”

You can check out the full Steam Deck teardown video for yourself below:

Watch us do something you shouldn't: Take a look inside the Steam Deck. https://t.co/NgSyn3Yrkr — Steam (@Steam) October 6, 2021

According to the video, there are a number of different ways that people opening a Steam Deck at home could ultimately ruin said Steam Deck. That includes, but is not limited to, accidentally causing the battery to ignite, ruining the case while trying to get screws in or out or both, and generally just invalidating the warranty and making it less resistant to, for example, drops. It’s a lengthy list for a video that is not particularly lengthy itself. “In one way, this is a how-to video,” the teardown video states near the beginning, “but in another way, it’s a ‘why you really shouldn’t do this’ video.”

The Steam Deck comes in multiple different versions with the base model running $399 while the most expensive version is $649. The difference between them is largely in the amount of storage and how fast said storage is. It is available to reserve now on Valve’s website and is scheduled to begin shipping in December 2021. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Steam Deck right here.

